Reviving heritage with modern appeal, Naazneen carries the beauty of tradition into the future

A marriage of Indian handiwork with streetwear may seem unlikely, but Galli proves otherwise, serving as a powerful medium for cultural expression. “Our designs celebrate India’s diverse craftsmanship, from Punjab’s phulkari to Kashmiri aari embroidery, ” says founder Abhimanyu Milan. “We want to revive these art forms, creating pieces that hold a part of our identity for people across the world.”

The Naazneen collection, meaning beauty in Urdu, draws inspiration from Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes. “While the region is often in the spotlight for its challenges, this collection serves as a tribute to its inherent beauty and intricate artistry. Our aim is to remind the world of Kashmir’s cultural richness,” Abhimanyu explains.

Every piece in the collection has a story to tell. The skull candy jacket captures the lush green meadows, while the Iceberg jacket reflects the calm, glassy waters of Dal Lake. True to Galli’s mission, the collection features authentic Kashmiri aari embroidery, ensuring that age old craftsmanship isn’t lost. standout is the Starstruck jacket, where a classic biker silhouette meets Chinar leaf embroidery — paying homage to Kashmir’s love for biking and its stunning autumn landscapes.