The new edit, Monica, encapsulates the spirit of the ’90s with vibrant hues and luxurious fabrics

Kasturi Kundal blends heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. With meticulous attention to detail, the brand transcends trends, offering intricate designs that exude authenticity, innovation, and timeless appeal. Rooted in age-old techniques like intricate weaving and hand embroidery, each piece is crafted with soul, evoking individuality in the wearer. This very philosophy shines through in Monica.

Mentioning the colours and materials, Aarushi says, “We have selected premium silks, including satin weaves and delicate tissue fabrics, known for their soft textures and sophisticated sheen, to enhance the overall appeal of the saris.”

Reflecting the vibrancy of the ’90s, their colour palette features rich jewel tones such as electric blue, deep magenta, and emerald green, alongside classic hues like silver and gold. Reena informs, “The unique design elements include the half-and-half concept, offering dual aesthetics in a single ensemble. One half showcases intricate floral jaal patterns, while the other features elegant zari lines, providing multiple styling options.”

Additionally, she says, delicate lace aari and pearl embroidery adorn the borders, adding refinement and luxury to each piece. Monica offers a versatile range of saris, meticulously crafted for festive and wedding celebrations. “The saris are perfect for traditional ceremonies, receptions, and modern gatherings — whether as a bride, bridesmaid, or guest. With their sophisticated appeal, they also make an elegant choice for evening soirées, cocktail parties, and formal occasions,” Aarushi shares. The collection is designed to evoke a spectrum of emotions in women, including confidence, boldness, and at the same time, a deep connection to their cultural roots.

Price starts at Rs 42,000.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

X: @kaithwas_sakshi