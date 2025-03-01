The new edit, Monica, encapsulates the spirit of the ’90s with vibrant hues and luxurious fabrics

The influence of jazz on Bollywood is nothing short of interesting. It’s beautiful how it slipped into films, music, and fashion, leaving behind a trail of timeless glamour. Some of the most iconic hits, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, were drenched in jazz, their sultry melodies brought to life with trumpets, saxophones, and piano riffs. We’ve all seen how music legendaries like RD Burman wove Western jazz into Indian classical and folk, creating a sound that was Bollywood. The ’90s jazz revival wasn’t about breaking new ground but about breathing new life into vintage elegance — Slinky satin gowns, feathered stoles, and sequined drapes transported the old-world jazz club aesthetic straight into high-glam song sequences. Kasturi Kundal’s Monica collection is an ode to this intoxicating era, capturing its retro spirit and reimagining it for today.
Founders Reena and Aarushi Katiyar share that Monica fuses luxurious fabrics with a vibrant palette, capturing the dynamic essence of the 1990s Jazz Era. Reena says, “The collection draws inspiration from the golden era of Bollywood, particularly when jazz profoundly influenced Hindi cinema.” While no specific films were directly referenced, the overarching jazz influence on Bollywood served as a guiding muse. “By channelling the spirit of this transformative period in Bollywood music, Monica aims to capture the essence of innovation and cultural fusion that defined the era,” she adds.
Kasturi Kundal blends heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. With meticulous attention to detail, the brand transcends trends, offering intricate designs that exude authenticity, innovation, and timeless appeal. Rooted in age-old techniques like intricate weaving and hand embroidery, each piece is crafted with soul, evoking individuality in the wearer. This very philosophy shines through in Monica.
Mentioning the colours and materials, Aarushi says, “We have selected premium silks, including satin weaves and delicate tissue fabrics, known for their soft textures and sophisticated sheen, to enhance the overall appeal of the saris.”
Reflecting the vibrancy of the ’90s, their colour palette features rich jewel tones such as electric blue, deep magenta, and emerald green, alongside classic hues like silver and gold. Reena informs, “The unique design elements include the half-and-half concept, offering dual aesthetics in a single ensemble. One half showcases intricate floral jaal patterns, while the other features elegant zari lines, providing multiple styling options.”
Additionally, she says, delicate lace aari and pearl embroidery adorn the borders, adding refinement and luxury to each piece. Monica offers a versatile range of saris, meticulously crafted for festive and wedding celebrations. “The saris are perfect for traditional ceremonies, receptions, and modern gatherings — whether as a bride, bridesmaid, or guest. With their sophisticated appeal, they also make an elegant choice for evening soirées, cocktail parties, and formal occasions,” Aarushi shares. The collection is designed to evoke a spectrum of emotions in women, including confidence, boldness, and at the same time, a deep connection to their cultural roots.
Price starts at Rs 42,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi