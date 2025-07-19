Love, Lana: Vintage-inspired jewellery capturing timeless romance

And just like that, Love, Lana was born. A jewellery collection that channels the soul of a vintage love song, Love, Lana is less about trends and more about a mood—melancholic, cinematic, impossibly romantic. Inspired by Lana Del Rey’s signature aesthetic, the collection leans into rich golds, moody solitaires, velvet chokers, and heirloom-style rings that feel as if they’ve passed through generations, collecting stories along the way.

“Lana’s world is soaked in nostalgia and glamour. We didn’t want to just design pretty pieces—we wanted to create emotion in metal. Jewellery that feels like it’s lived through a love story or three,” says Darayus.

From curved, bold silhouettes to candlelit stones that glow rather than sparkle, the design language is clear—this is jewellery with soul. Each piece is meant to evoke the bittersweet ache of memories, the kind of accessories you’d imagine worn by a tragic heroine in an old Hollywood film.

One piece, in particular, carries that narrative with piercing clarity. “The Love Letter Pendant is our ode to unsent texts, unspoken feelings, and romantic what-ifs. It’s a tiny envelope-shaped pendant, studded with diamonds, with a secret engraving inside. It’s meant to be worn close to the heart—literally and emotionally,” Darayus shares

What sets Love, Lana apart in today’s jewellery landscape is its defiance of utility. In a world favouring minimalist lines and clean function, this collection dares to be sentimental. “To us, romantic jewellery is a quiet rebellion. It’s emotional, soft, maybe even irrational—because it’s not made for logic. It’s made for longing,” says Darayus.

In the haze of modern life, Love, Lana invites us to slow down and feel again. To believe in grand gestures, handwritten notes, and jewellery that doesn’t just decorate, but tells a story. Because in the end, some things like true love, tragic songs, and a well-worn velvet choker never go out of style.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress