Bengaluru ‘teen’ launches luxe label, Siorai, with a flagship store and debut edit

Siorai, the newest Bengaluru-born clothing label, is the brain child of founder Alayna Zaid’s desire for a deeper connection with her wardrobe — not more clothing, but pieces that felt intentional, expressive and rooted in craft. “Siorai is an Irish word for timeless and everlasting — and that’s exactly what we wanted to reflect in the pieces, the garments and the very ethos of the brand,” she begins. At just 18, her journey in building the brand feels like a full-circle moment, tracing back to her great-grandfather Abdul Razack Sattar, who began with a single fabric and tailoring shop in the city — the humble origins of what would grow into the Prestige Group.
Last week, Alayna — who is also a visual artist — unveiled her fashion label with the launch of a flagship store on Lavelle Road. Designed in collaboration with Singapore’s Aston Design, the duplex space mirrors the brand’s slow, tactile approach to luxury. Set against softened lighting, curved contours and layered textures of the outlet’s interiors is the debut Spring/ Summer 2025 collection — Tidal Bloom — which brings together menswear and womenswear in a fluid exploration of form, craft and surface.
“I do feel the market is quite saturated — there’s a lot of competition. Our pieces are expensive, so I wouldn’t expect someone to trust and buy them online. At this price point, you need to be able to touch, feel the garment and trust the brand. That’s when a purchase feels right. With what we offer, it’s something you’d want to come in for — see it, try it and then decide. So that’s why we opted to launch with a physical space,” the founder reveals.
Diving deep into the ocean
Inspired by the quiet drama of underwater ecosystems, Tidal Bloom reimagines coral reefs and aquatic flora. “The muse is a reflection of me; it all came together quite naturally. The colours, the concept. I love the water, the beach and that energy just translated into the collection; it wasn’t forced or overly constructed. We started with a much larger lineup — about 100 pieces — and eventually edited it down to 20 core styles.” Alayna shares.
Siorai’s design language bridges categories with ease: think sculptural silhouettes in soft suiting, bias-cut dresses, fluid drapes and small-batch artisanal techniques. “All our embroidery motifs and prints are designed entirely in-house by our design team. From there, we manipulate and adapt them. One of the men’s shirts, for instance, features a contemporary interpretation of a seashell, rendered in printed silk,” she says.
What's not to love?
Surface treatments span 3D cutwork florals, hand-painted fabrics and intricate appliqués. “We also put a lot of thought into how these surface techniques translate across different fabrics — you’ll notice handcrafted pleats and atta work on some of the dresses; they resemble tiny rice grains and add a beautiful textural detail. Many of the pieces use silk threads for embroidery and each one takes a minimum of 10 days to craft. Some garments are even custom-made. One standout piece features hand-beading on a water-soluble base,” she elucidates. This completely custom thread-based jaali lace is formed by embroidering on a water-soluble base that is washed away. This lace, studded with minute beads, is then draped into a fluid cowl-neck top and skirt set.
From the menswear section
For men, tonal prints, monogram details and placementprinted silks define a modern wardrobe. “We have 43 styles — 23 for men and 20 for women. The edit of fers mini and maxi dresses, easy-to-wear tops, vests, structured and relaxed jackets and tailored pants. There’s a sharp focus on stylised shirts, including one crafted in breathable bamboo fabric, V necks, knitted polos, jackets and cotton pants," she adds.
The SS25 palette draws from the sea — oyster beige, pearl white, driftwood taupe — punctuated by reef pink, deep-sea teal and electric blue. “Whites and blacks are your classic neutrals, but we also wanted a palette that offers something for everyone — whether you’re drawn to pinks, reds or blues — and hues that can be paired with the others. Signature pieces include corset tops adorned with sea-inspired brooches, hand-crystal-embroidered mini dresses and structured jackets softened with curved seams. The label is set to go online soon, making it accessible to customers across the country. The plan is to establish physical stores across several metro cities in India.
₹10,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road.