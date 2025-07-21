Bengaluru ‘teen’ launches luxe label, Siorai, with a flagship store and debut edit

Last week, Alayna — who is also a visual artist — unveiled her fashion label with the launch of a flagship store on Lavelle Road. Designed in collaboration with Singapore’s Aston Design, the duplex space mirrors the brand’s slow, tactile approach to luxury. Set against softened lighting, curved contours and layered textures of the outlet’s interiors is the debut Spring/ Summer 2025 collection — Tidal Bloom — which brings together menswear and womenswear in a fluid exploration of form, craft and surface.

“I do feel the market is quite saturated — there’s a lot of competition. Our pieces are expensive, so I wouldn’t expect someone to trust and buy them online. At this price point, you need to be able to touch, feel the garment and trust the brand. That’s when a purchase feels right. With what we offer, it’s something you’d want to come in for — see it, try it and then decide. So that’s why we opted to launch with a physical space,” the founder reveals.