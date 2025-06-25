This Japanese apparel label is set to open its first store in Bengaluru this August

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the launch of its first store in Bengaluru, set to open on 29 August 2025 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway. Marking the brand’s much-anticipated entry into southern India, the store will bring Uniqlo’s signature LifeWear concept to the city — offering high-quality, thoughtfully designed clothing for everyday living.
This opening signals the next phase of Uniqlo’s India expansion, moving beyond its existing presence in northern and western regions to tap into the vibrant, cosmopolitan energy of Bengaluru. Often dubbed the country’s tech capital, Bengaluru is home to a young, fashion-conscious population and is known for its dynamic blend of innovation, creativity, and culture—making it a natural fit for the brand.
Located on the ground floor of Orion Mall, the new store will cover 9,012 square feet and will be Uniqlo’s 16th store in India. It will offer a full range of LifeWear clothing for men, women, children and babies. Designed to meet the needs of contemporary urban lifestyles, Uniqlo’s apparel stands out for its clean lines, comfort, and functionality.
On the shleves
Shoppers can expect to find the brand’s signature innovations, including Heattech for cold weather layering, AIRism for breathable innerwear and Pufftech for lightweight, insulated outerwear. These technology-infused collections have been globally popular for their versatility across climates and occasions, and are set to appeal to Bengaluru’s diverse lifestyle needs— from monsoon-ready pieces to everyday workwear staples.