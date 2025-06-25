New launches

This Japanese apparel label is set to open its first store in Bengaluru this August

With the Bengaluru launch, Uniqlo aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market by reaching a broader audience and offering a retail experience
Japanese apparel label, Uniqlo, to open first store in Bengaluru this August at Orion Mall
The store will bring Uniqlo’s signature LifeWear concept to the city
Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the launch of its first store in Bengaluru, set to open on 29 August 2025 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway. Marking the brand’s much-anticipated entry into southern India, the store will bring Uniqlo’s signature LifeWear concept to the city — offering high-quality, thoughtfully designed clothing for everyday living.

Uniqlo to debut in South India!

The store is set to open on 29 August 2025 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway

This opening signals the next phase of Uniqlo’s India expansion, moving beyond its existing presence in northern and western regions to tap into the vibrant, cosmopolitan energy of Bengaluru. Often dubbed the country’s tech capital, Bengaluru is home to a young, fashion-conscious population and is known for its dynamic blend of innovation, creativity, and culture—making it a natural fit for the brand.

Located on the ground floor of Orion Mall, the new store will cover 9,012 square feet and will be Uniqlo’s 16th store in India. It will offer a full range of LifeWear clothing for men, women, children and babies. Designed to meet the needs of contemporary urban lifestyles, Uniqlo’s apparel stands out for its clean lines, comfort, and functionality.

As the brand continues to expand across India, the Bengaluru store marks a key milestone in its journey

On the shleves

Shoppers can expect to find the brand’s signature innovations, including Heattech for cold weather layering, AIRism for breathable innerwear and Pufftech for lightweight, insulated outerwear. These technology-infused collections have been globally popular for their versatility across climates and occasions, and are set to appeal to Bengaluru’s diverse lifestyle needs— from monsoon-ready pieces to everyday workwear staples.

