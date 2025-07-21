Indra draws inspiration from ethereal beings and reimagines it as contemporary clothing

In Indian mythology, apsaras are dancers who glide between the earthly and the divine. They are dreamlike figures carved into temple walls, sung about in ancient epics, and brought to life through classical dance. More than symbols of beauty, they embody grace, fluidity, and a kind of timeless allure that has captivated imaginations for centuries.
Referencing this beauty, Sureena Chowdhri’s latest capsule, Indra, draws from the imagined grandeur of Indra’s celestial court. “I found myself drawn to the apsaras — ethereal figures who have long embodied an idea of beauty untouched by time. They’ve lived across temple walls and epic verse, and the collection is a study in the tension between mythology and modernity,” Sureena Chowdhri, the founder and designer shares.
The intention of Indra is that it does not conform to seasonal cycles. Instead, it explores the power of restraint. Crafted entirely in ivory and gold, the pieces serve as ceremonial canvases — open to interpretation and deeply personal in how they are worn. “You’ll find our signature Mughal necklines, scalloped palazzos, and flared sleeves adorned with palace-inspired motifs — each detail drawn from a regal past, but reimagined for the present,” Sureena explains.
Each piece is built in silk chanderi, a fabric chosen for both its lightness and longevity. Moreover the finishing touches are hand-embroidered details using traditional zardozi, a metal embroidery technique that dates back to the Mughal courts. “Indra isn’t bridal. It isn’t festive. It resists easy categorisation. Each piece is simply special — meant for any moment that calls for intention,” Sureena adds.
Though it is inspired by mythology, Indra is not about nostalgia. It is about bridging the past with the present. Sureena designed it to be timeless — meant to be re-worn, lived in, and eventually passed down. “The softness of silk chanderi, the hours a karigar devotes to a single detail, the quiet weight of something built to last — that’s what gives a piece its true value,” she adds.
For Sureena, entering the world of apsaras was transformative. “Delving into the mythology felt like stepping into a parallel universe, that mood shaped everything — from our fabric choices to the palette. There’s a softness, a stillness we tried to echo in every detail,” she says.
The collection consists of pieces like floor-grazing kaftans with hand-cut slits, reimagined anarkali with softened proportions, and scalloped palazzos. Each silhouette within Indra tells a slightly different story, but they all orbit the same core values. “These pieces reflect different facets of the collection, they’re anchored in tradition, but absolutely designed to move forward,” Sureena concludes.
Prices start at INR 18,900.
Available at the Sureena Chowdhri store, Banjara Hills.
Also available online.
