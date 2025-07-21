Indra draws inspiration from ethereal beings and reimagines it as contemporary clothing

The intention of Indra is that it does not conform to seasonal cycles. Instead, it explores the power of restraint. Crafted entirely in ivory and gold, the pieces serve as ceremonial canvases — open to interpretation and deeply personal in how they are worn. “You’ll find our signature Mughal necklines, scalloped palazzos, and flared sleeves adorned with palace-inspired motifs — each detail drawn from a regal past, but reimagined for the present,” Sureena explains.

Each piece is built in silk chanderi, a fabric chosen for both its lightness and longevity. Moreover the finishing touches are hand-embroidered details using traditional zardozi, a metal embroidery technique that dates back to the Mughal courts. “Indra isn’t bridal. It isn’t festive. It resists easy categorisation. Each piece is simply special — meant for any moment that calls for intention,” Sureena adds.

Though it is inspired by mythology, Indra is not about nostalgia. It is about bridging the past with the present. Sureena designed it to be timeless — meant to be re-worn, lived in, and eventually passed down. “The softness of silk chanderi, the hours a karigar devotes to a single detail, the quiet weight of something built to last — that’s what gives a piece its true value,” she adds.