Bold, radiant, and full of movement — this collection is a tribute to togetherness and fearless self-expression

Friendships define some of life’s most beautiful moments. They bring out our loudest laughter, support our biggest dreams, and weave together the memories we cherish forever. Whether it’s the deep bond between a bride and her bridesmaids or the enduring love shared between best friends, these connections form the heart of every celebration. It is this very essence — romantic, platonic, and self-love — that inspires Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Love Riot. As the head designer and co founder of her eponymous label, Sureena has crafted Love Riot as a bold, joyful tribute to love in all its forms.
This collection seamlessly blends time-honoured craftsmanship with a fresh, modern sensibility. “our brand ethos is about redefining tradition with a contemporary touch,” Sureena explains. “Luxury Indian wear should feel timeless yet deeply personal crafted with artisanal excellence but designed for today’s women, who navigate multiple cultures, experiences, and moments with ease.”
Love Riot celebrates love in its most vibrant and transformative state. Sureena finds inspiration in the incredible women around her — their laughter, strength, and unwavering support. “This collection is for them, for the bonds between brides and their bridesmaids, for the shared moments of chaos and joy that make weddings unforgettable,” she says.
A riot of colours, textures, and embellishments, this collection embodies love in all its forms. movement, energy, and transformation take centre stage this season. Traditional phulkari embroidery, historically associated with celebration, is reimagined with bold bursts of rani pink and orange. mirror work and gota shimmer in the light, lending a magical brilliance, while silk tissue adds an ethereal, weightless quality to the garments. The collection reflects love itself — imperfect, radiant, and unforgettable. “Silk tissue is the soul of this collection,” Sureena shares. “Its airy, dreamlike quality enhances the intricate handcrafted embellishments. The colour palette is a striking interplay of vibrant pinks and oranges against soft neutrals, symbolising both passion and serenity.” Intricate Resham embroidery, shimmering gota, delicate mirror work, and rich zardozi transform each piece into a timeless heirloom.
The Love Riot collection features fluid shararas, effortless kaftans, and modern kurta sets, each designed to balance beauty with wearability. from lively sangeets and colourful mehendis to intimate ceremonies and destination weddings, these pieces are designed to move with ease — seamlessly transitioning from day to night, allowing the wearer to dance, celebrate, and create lasting memories.
The collection was born from genuine conversations and heartfelt moments. “during the design process, we kept reflecting on the celebrations we’ve shared with our closest friends,” Sureena says. “We thought about how we want our out fits to feel — how they should move with us, complement our joy, and enhance our confidence. We realised that as women, we are embracing an era of self-love — where comfort, functionality, and style hold equal importance.” These personal reflections shaped the collection, ensuring that each piece resonates with the women who wear it.
One of the most memorable moments during the design journey, Sureena recalls, was watching artisans experiment with mirror placements. “it felt completely organic — like stars scattered across fabric,” she shares. “Reinterpreting phulkari embroidery while preserving its heritage was another rewarding experience. every piece in Love Riot carries the imprint of the hands that created it and the energy that inspired it.”
Among the collection’s standout pieces, the midsummer sharara set encapsulates the spirit of Love Riot, striking a perfect balance between tradition and modernity. The Lovebug kaftan is another signature piece — bold, versatile, and designed for effortless movement. The Golden hour gharara set, with its intricate kiran dori thread work and delicate hand beadwork, holds a special place in Sureena’s heart.
To bring the collection to life, Sureena and her team focused on creating ensembles that seamlessly transition between different occasions. The silhouettes are fluid, embodying both elegance and ease. A bride’s best friends should be able to twirl, dance, and celebrate with out feeling weighed down. The collection ensures that every garment allows for freedom of movement, embodying the carefree, uninhibited spirit of love itself.
Through Love Riot, Sureena hopes to convey the message that love is not just gentle and delicate — it is also wild, fearless, and unapologetically powerful.
Price starts at INR 42,900. Available online.