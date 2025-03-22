Bold, radiant, and full of movement — this collection is a tribute to togetherness and fearless self-expression

Friendships define some of life’s most beautiful moments. They bring out our loudest laughter, support our biggest dreams, and weave together the memories we cherish forever. Whether it’s the deep bond between a bride and her bridesmaids or the enduring love shared between best friends, these connections form the heart of every celebration. It is this very essence — romantic, platonic, and self-love — that inspires Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Love Riot. As the head designer and co founder of her eponymous label, Sureena has crafted Love Riot as a bold, joyful tribute to love in all its forms.

This collection seamlessly blends time-honoured craftsmanship with a fresh, modern sensibility. “our brand ethos is about redefining tradition with a contemporary touch,” Sureena explains. “Luxury Indian wear should feel timeless yet deeply personal crafted with artisanal excellence but designed for today’s women, who navigate multiple cultures, experiences, and moments with ease.”

Love Riot celebrates love in its most vibrant and transformative state. Sureena finds inspiration in the incredible women around her — their laughter, strength, and unwavering support. “This collection is for them, for the bonds between brides and their bridesmaids, for the shared moments of chaos and joy that make weddings unforgettable,” she says.