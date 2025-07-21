Raja Kumari redefines desi power dressing in this fashion collab

A

My fashion has always been about expressing the things that are authentically me. The temple jewellery comes from my classical dance. The leopard print probably comes from growing up in the US and being inspired by ’90s fashion and the Spice Girls. There’s a reason behind all of it—how it comes together. And it’s unapologetically hybrid because I can’t, like, try to be something I’m not. I can just try to express my complex and, you know, layered personality by layering these different pieces. I think the first time I realised my style was becoming part of pop culture was when I’d go to shows and girls would show up dressed like me—like something straight out of my music video. Maybe it was jhumkas with a jean jacket at first. Or when I started doing those superhero pseudo-sari bodysuits, or the long braid—just things from classical Indian dance that made it to the stage. When I saw girls dressed like that and resonating with it, I knew I was on to something.