Raja Kumari redefines desi power dressing in this fashion collab
Romance, rebellion, and a whole lot of couture fire. That’s what you get when Indian-American hip-hop royalty Raja Kumari teams up with KALKI Fashion for a capsule that doesn’t just break rules—it rewrites them.
Fusion of fierce and feminine: Inside the collaboration
The KALKI x Raja Kumari collection is where temple jewellery meets power shoulders, where velvet gowns flirt with sheer drapes, and every stitch carries a story of identity, pride, and fierce feminine energy. “Fashion’s never been about fitting in—it’s about taking up space,” Raja Kumari says. And in this lineup? She’s taking all the space she well deserves.
You’ve called yourself a “badass desi girl.” How does this collection visually and philosophically embody that duality?
The badass desi girl is just the desi girl who speaks her mind and knows what she wants. This collection, visually and philosophically, embodies that duality with Western silhouettes but, with Indian embroidery techniques and different styles that bring in both influences—like Indian art, classical traditions, and also stuff I really love to wear on stage-—capes, crowns, all the fun stuff. So I think being unapologetically yourself and really celebrating and adorning yourself—that’s what Indian culture is about. And this collection is totally that.
From leopard prints and pleather to temple jewellery and kamarbandh—your fashion DNA is unapologetically hybrid. When did you first realise your style was becoming a signature in pop culture?
My fashion has always been about expressing the things that are authentically me. The temple jewellery comes from my classical dance. The leopard print probably comes from growing up in the US and being inspired by ’90s fashion and the Spice Girls. There’s a reason behind all of it—how it comes together. And it’s unapologetically hybrid because I can’t, like, try to be something I’m not. I can just try to express my complex and, you know, layered personality by layering these different pieces. I think the first time I realised my style was becoming part of pop culture was when I’d go to shows and girls would show up dressed like me—like something straight out of my music video. Maybe it was jhumkas with a jean jacket at first. Or when I started doing those superhero pseudo-sari bodysuits, or the long braid—just things from classical Indian dance that made it to the stage. When I saw girls dressed like that and resonating with it, I knew I was on to something.
What excited you most about the KALKI x Raja Kumari capsule collection launch, and how hands-on were you in the design process?
Everything about this collab excited me—but what really moved me was how aligned KALKI and I were on the bigger picture. We didn’t just want pretty clothes; we wanted power in every piece. I was super hands-on—from sketch reviews and fabric selections to final fittings. This wasn’t just me lending my name. This was me pouring my soul into every drape, every cut, every lyric.
Were there any moments during the making—fittings, designing, video shoots—where you felt, “This is so me”?
Oh my god, yes. The moment I wore the wine velvet corset gown with the sheer overlay—I felt like every era of Raja Kumari collided. Classical Bharatanatyam energy, hip-hop confidence, desi glam—all in one look.
If you had to pick one look from collection that captures your energy, your story, and your roots—what would it be, and why?
A look that fuses corseted gowns with dramatic drapes, or a fusion sari with cape cuts. Those silhouettes literally bridge centuries of Indian artistry with the energy of global runways. It’s that “Made in India, made for the world” vibe.
You created a special version of your track, LA INDIA, for this collaboration. How did the track evolve for this capsule?
LA INDIA has always been a declaration—owning your heritage. But for this capsule, I wanted to elevate it. We added orchestral strings, deeper bass, and this cinematic build to match the energy of the pieces. It became more regal, more powerful—more us. Now, it feels like an anthem for desi women who move through the world with fire in their hearts and gold in their blood. It’s not just music—it’s a movement.
How did you use styling to deepen the narrative of LA INDIA? Any hidden symbolism fans should look for?
Absolutely—nothing in that video is accidental. Every look tells a chapter. Sculpted velvet silhouettes? That’s power. Sheer overlays? That’s vulnerability. Capes and dramatic sleeves? That’s freedom.
One of the most personal moments is the mirror sequence—it’s about reflection and reclamation. The world told us for too long how to look, who to be. LA INDIA flips that. Now, we define beauty. And definitely watch for classical mudras subtly woven in—that’s me grounding all this glam in something ancient and sacred.
What would you say to young South Asian women looking to own their voice, their bodies, and their roots—especially through fashion?
I’d say: Don’t wait for the world to catch up to your brilliance. Fashion is resistance. It’s also a love letter to yourself. Wear your curves like royalty, wear your roots like armour, and never apologise for taking up space. You are the blueprint—don’t shrink to fit someone else’s story. Rewrite it. In your language, your skin, your style. That’s real power.
What’s next for Raja Kumari? Can we expect more fashion-forward projects?
Oh, definitely. Fashion has always been part of how I tell my story—now, I’m ready to dive deeper. I’m working on more collaborations where music meets material, where culture meets couture.
