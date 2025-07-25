In Noor-e-Ikat the elegance of Indian textiles shines through

India’s cultural heritage is woven into the very fabric of its textiles. Each state has its own charm — Gujarat brings us vibrant Bandhani, Tamil Nadu offers regal Kanjeevaram silks, Odisha surprises with intricate Sambalpuri weaves, and Andhra Pradesh lends the striking geometry of Ikat.

In Muskann Kapadiaa’s latest collection, Noor-e-Ikat, regional signatures come together

The core philosophy of the label is built around self-expression. “We want our clothes to be a medium of self-expression, where you can embrace your cultural heritage and still feel modern, confident, and yourself,” shares Muskan. Each design carries that balance of classic beauty, personal freedom, and most importantly, comfort.

Noor-e-Ikat is a deeply personal collection for the designer. “While Kundan is said to have originated from the courts of Rajasthan which is in the western region of India and later spread throughout India during the Mughal era; the art of Ikat belongs to southern India. On the other hand, tissue fabric has its roots in the North Indian city of Banaras. It’s really a celebration of light, heritage, and timeless elegance,” says Muskan. From traditional Ikat weave to Kundan, which brings a certain regal glow to the collection, the pieces become a melting pot of art from different cultures.