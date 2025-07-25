In Noor-e-Ikat the elegance of Indian textiles shines through

India’s cultural heritage is woven into the very fabric of its textiles. Each state has its own charm — Gujarat brings us vibrant Bandhani, Tamil Nadu offers regal Kanjeevaram silks, Odisha surprises with intricate Sambalpuri weaves, and Andhra Pradesh lends the striking geometry of Ikat.
The core philosophy of the label is built around self-expression. “We want our clothes to be a medium of self-expression, where you can embrace your cultural heritage and still feel modern, confident, and yourself,” shares Muskan. Each design carries that balance of classic beauty, personal freedom, and most importantly, comfort.
Noor-e-Ikat is a deeply personal collection for the designer. “While Kundan is said to have originated from the courts of Rajasthan which is in the western region of India and later spread throughout India during the Mughal era; the art of Ikat belongs to southern India. On the other hand, tissue fabric has its roots in the North Indian city of Banaras. It’s really a celebration of light, heritage, and timeless elegance,” says Muskan. From traditional Ikat weave to Kundan, which brings a certain regal glow to the collection, the pieces become a melting pot of art from different cultures.
The collection plays with classic Ikat patterns — geometric shapes and soft curves flow throughout. These represent both structure and fluidity, which reflect the modern women. Kundan embroidery introduces Mughal-inspired florals and intricate detailing, adding a soft yet luxurious touch to the garments.
“We’ve worked mainly with pure Pochampally Ikat for its beautiful patterns and rich colours, paired with delicate tissue fabric to bring in a sense of lightness and subtle shine. The colours are a mix of bold jewel tones like emerald, ruby, and sapphire, balanced with soft neutrals,” Muskan elaborates. The standout features are the way the collection combines Kundan embroidery with Ikat, by the layering of sheer and textured fabrics.
Sustainability is also an essential pillar of the brand. They mostly work with handloom fabrics, which are organic and made using traditional methods that support local artisans and communities. “We also make sure that very little goes to waste — the leftover fabric pieces after cutting are not discarded. Instead, we use them to create beautiful potli bags, tassels, and other accessories that add an extra charm to our designs,” Muskan adds.
A memorable part of the process was the shoot for the collection. “We chose to shoot in the old city of Surat, right in the heart of the streets, because we wanted the backdrop to really complement the traditional yet lively feel of the collection,” Muskan says. “The old city’s textures, colours, and heritage vibes were the perfect setting.”
“From choosing the location, planning the looks, to working out the makeup and styling — everything was quite extravagant but worth it. When it came to props, we had so much fun — we sourced some beautiful pieces from around the city, and some we ended up creating ourselves to get just the right look for the shoot. That process was unexpectedly one of the most exciting parts!” she adds.
Among the collection’s highlights is a piece called Mallika. Initially, it was custom-made for Muskan, without any plan to make a full collection out of it. “But wearing it made me realise how beautifully Ikat and Kundan could come together, and that’s really what inspired the entire Noor-e-Ikat collection. So in many ways, Mallika is where this whole journey started.”
All in all, Noor-e-Ikat is a celebration of individuality. “It’s about finding your own light and wearing it with pride,” says Muskan.
Prices start at INR 19,500.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress