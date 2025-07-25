Upgrade your summer wardrobe with soft, airy linen shirts from this line

The collection features relaxed yet refined silhouettes. The shirts are unstructured but never sloppy. “We have created a fit that’s laid-back yet polished. What gives each piece definition is subtle tailoring but with freedom of movement,” Harsh explains. These clothes are apt whether you’re lounging under a sun or navigating daily city life.

It features hushed tones like gentle whites, misty blues, and washed olives—reminding one of barefoot walks on a beach. “Our palette captures summer’s quieter moments. We wanted the shades to evoke calm—they will urge you to slow down,” Tanvi adds. A lot of thought has gone into the textures. The fabrics are breathable, high-grade linens and soft cottons that age like fine wine.

But what truly sets Breeze apart is its emotional wearability. This isn’t trend-driven fashion—it’s a lifestyle distilled into fabric and form. “We design for authenticity. These garments will let you feel like yourself, fully at ease, completely present,” says Harsh.

Menswear continues to evolve beyond rigid tailoring and trend cycles, and with Breeze, The Bear House has tapped into a desire for clothing that reflects a slower, more thoughtful pace of life. “Today’s man wants his wardrobe to mirror his values. It’s not just about how clothes look—it’s about how they feel,” Tanvi reflects.

Breeze doesn’t just dress you for the summer, it invites you into it.

Prices start at Rs 2,495. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress