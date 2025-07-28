Ocean’s Embrace is a love letter to the depth, mystery and power of femininity
Although vast and powerful, ocean soothes us to the core. Waves whisper to the shore, tides sway like a lullaby, and for a moment, the noise of everyday life fades. It’s a place where thoughts drift and silent realisations surface like treasures hidden beneath the tide. It’s this magic that designer Ashna Gidwani channels in Ocean’s Embrace, a collection where the ocean’s mystery mirrors the feminine soul: fluid yet strong, layered yet effortlessly free.
Ocean’s Embrace draws inspiration from the ocean, its duality, grace, calm and storm
Elaborating on the same, Ashna says, “This collection is a love letter to the depth, mystery, and power of femininity. It draws inspiration from the ocean, its duality, grace, calm, and storm.” Her idea was to create eveningwear that feels fluid yet strong, timeless yet evocative. She explains that Ocean’s Embrace features silhouettes that flow like waves, including draped fabrics, pearl accents, and cinched waists that ground the look with authority.
Rooted in self-love and quiet confidence, Ashna’s designs go beyond aesthetics, creating garments that feel empowering. From sculptural tailoring to fluid silhouettes, each outfit is crafted to evoke elegance, sensuality, and power. For her, it’s not just about designing clothes; it’s about highlighting a feeling for women who know their worth, even in silence. For Ocean’s Embrace, Ashna chose a mix of structured and fluid fabrics: denims and poplin for their solid form, linens and silk crepe for their natural flow and breathability, and delicate pearls as embellishments that represent refinement and emotional depth.
The colour palette is inspired by the ocean at different moments of the day and night. The designer continues, “You’ll see shades of blue, from soft seafoam to deep midnight, representing depth, calm, and mystery.” Whites, she says, reflect purity and light, while hints of brown evoke grounding earthiness, and soft blush pinks bring a whisper of romance and vulnerability.
Ocean’s Embrace offers mini dresses, co-ord sets and gowns. These are statement eveningwear pieces that work across a range of occasions from intimate dinners and cocktail parties to sunset weddings, engagement soirées, or fashion-forward festive gatherings.
“Each look in the collection is crafted to turn heads, be it a pearl-drenched dress for a glamorous night out, a sculpted mini for a birthday celebration, or a flowing gown that feels ethereal under moonlight,” Ashna concludes.
Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.