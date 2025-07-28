Ocean’s Embrace is a love letter to the depth, mystery, and power of femininity

Although vast and powerful, ocean soothes us to the core. Waves whisper to the shore, tides sway like a lullaby, and for a moment, the noise of everyday life fades. It’s a place where thoughts drift and silent realisations surface like treasures hidden beneath the tide. It’s this magic that designer Ashna Gidwani channels in Ocean’s Embrace, a collection where the ocean’s mystery mirrors the feminine soul: fluid yet strong, layered yet effortlessly free.

Ocean’s Embrace draws inspiration from the ocean, its duality, grace, calm and storm

Elaborating on the same, Ashna says, “This collection is a love letter to the depth, mystery, and power of femininity. It draws inspiration from the ocean, its duality, grace, calm, and storm.” Her idea was to create eveningwear that feels fluid yet strong, timeless yet evocative. She explains that Ocean’s Embrace features silhouettes that flow like waves, including draped fabrics, pearl accents, and cinched waists that ground the look with authority.

Rooted in self-love and quiet confidence, Ashna’s designs go beyond aesthetics, creating garments that feel empowering. From sculptural tailoring to fluid silhouettes, each outfit is crafted to evoke elegance, sensuality, and power. For her, it’s not just about designing clothes; it’s about highlighting a feeling for women who know their worth, even in silence. For Ocean’s Embrace, Ashna chose a mix of structured and fluid fabrics: denims and poplin for their solid form, linens and silk crepe for their natural flow and breathability, and delicate pearls as embellishments that represent refinement and emotional depth.