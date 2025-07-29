Raksha Bandhan 2025: Five sustainable rakhis with a post-festive purpose

This Raksha Bandhan lets take a wonderful initiative, blending traditional Indian Rakhi celebrations with sustainable practices. Instead of the usual picks, why not opt for rakhis, like those from Weaving Vibes, Phool, Zwende, Ohkai and Leafy Affair, which offer a fantastic blend of fun and environmental responsibility. Unlike mass-produced, conventional rakhis, these unique designs often come with a delightful element of surprise that makes them multi-purpose in nature, meaning they don't have to be simply discarded after the festival.
Weaving Vibes has rolled out a Threads of Love, a collection of Rakhis crafted using hemp fibers. As hemp is a natural fiber, the Rakhis are fully biodegradable, reducing environmental impact. Every order reflects this commitment, coming with a rakhi note on 100 percent hemp paper and packaged in a reusable, upcycled hemp fabric pouch. Each Rakhi is handcrafted by skilled local artisans, using intricate macramé techniques, sacred rudraksha beads and natural wooden beads, promoting traditional craftsmanship and empowering small artisan communities. ₹249. Available online.
This year, Phool has introduced an inovative zodiac perfume rakhi concept that involves ceramic tile rakhis. While that does sound like fun, we lean toward their plantable rakhi collection. nstead of being discarded after the festival, the Rakhi can be planted, growing into a new plant. This transforms a temporary ritual into a lasting symbol of love and growth. Made with 100 percent pure cotton, dyed with natural colors, and embedded with seeds, it features the traditional motifs like Evil Eye and contains seeds of Amaranthus and Purslane on the tassels and Sargota seed in the center. ₹265. Available online.
Zwende's eco-friendly Rakhi collection might be vast but nothing comes cloes to their chic on their bamboo Rakhis. From stars and blooms to stripes and more, these rakhis are adorned with pearls and gota incorporate quilled paper or fabric. Some designs are even hand-painted on bamboo base detailing beyond just the shape of the bamboo. A unique aspect is that the bamboo Rakhis are designed to be reusable as curtain ties or bag charms, extending their life beyond the festival and promoting sustainability. ₹50. Available online.
Ohkai, the artisnal, tribal label known for handcrafted elements from the Okhamandal region of Gujarat, prominently offers Rakhis made from cotton thread crochet, emphasising a classic and traditional approach. While the core material is cotton thread, the designs are diverse, encompassing flowers, animals (sheep, mice, butterflies) and other playful shapes coupled with the use of beads, rudraksh, stone work, conch shells and more. ₹150. Available online.
Leafy Affair's Rakhi selection stands out significantly by integrating real, preserved natural elements into their designs. Highlight is the use of real, pressed flowers (like Aster, Amaranth, Rose Petals, Queen Anne's Lace, Forget-Me-Nots) and even real 4-leaf clovers, encased in resin. This makes each Rakhi a miniature piece of nature's art. The actual thread that ties the Rakhi around the wrist is primarily a silk thread cord, giving it a traditional and elegant feel. Gold alloy case is used for the setting and each rakhi is thoughtfully packaged in a cotton cloth pouch and a gift box. ₹699. Available online.