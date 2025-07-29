Vaishali Agarwal's 'Mithuli' collection an ode to heritage

After nearly eight months in the making, designer Vaishali Agarwal, through her labels Vaishali Agarwal, Kaalii by Vaishali and Shivasa Fine Jewellery, has launched a deeply evocative collection called Mithuli. Drawing inspiration from the timeless tale of Shakuntala, the collection is a poetic confluence of mythology, nature, and Indian craftsmanship.

The collection features elements from nature and animals

“This collection is part of our Rakhi and Shravan Masa project, celebrating our connection to Hindu traditions,” Vaishali explains, adding, “We’ve themed it around the forest and the story of Shakuntala, incorporating elements from nature and animals she would have related to. It’s truly an ode to Indian history and traditional crafts.”

When asked why she chose Shakuntala as her muse, Vaishali shares, “We wanted to create something that resonates deeply with Indian heritage. Since we focus on women-led crafts like ajrak and specialise in appliqué and textile techniques, the idea came together very organically through our research.”

The collection’s colour palette is equally grounded in nature, using ajrak’s signature natural vegetable dyes. Earthy tones dominate — greens, browns, reds derived from pomegranates, and mustard yellows. “It’s all about staying true to the roots of vegetable dyeing,” she adds.



Mithuli strikes a balance between statement and versatile pieces. “We’ve created a lot of pods of unique designs and separates that can be styled with jeans or traditional attire,” says Vaishali. One of the standout pieces is the label’s signature Doli Ajrak jacket, designed to be paired with a lehenga or worn on its own. “These are timeless pieces, not fast fashion; they embody sustainable, slow fashion meant to last,” she emphasises.



She reveals that her next venture will spotlight bandhani, another traditional textile craft from Gujarat. “We’re still in the conceptual phase, but it will also focus on women-focused themes. That’s what’s next for us,” she says with a smile.



— Story by Vennapusala Ramya