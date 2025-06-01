Discover the Navratna collection: Spiritual fine jewellery from Jaipur’s royal heritage house

Heirlooms are more than just sparkling possessions that transcend generations. They are a bridge between the past and the present, evoking nostalgia and exploring the untold stories of a bygone era. They whisper the language of legacy, craftsmanship, and identity—values that shimmer brilliantly in PC Totuka & Sons’ latest launch — the Navratna Collection.
Hailing from Jaipur, a city long associated with India’s royal jewellery traditions, the brand has upheld its heritage as a fine jewellery house for decades. With the Navratna Collection, they pay homage not only to their illustrious lineage but also to a deeper spiritual philosophy rooted in ancient Vedic traditions. A glorious interplay of nine celestial gemstones—ruby, pearl, red coral, emerald, yellow sapphire, diamond, blue sapphire, hessonite, and cat’s eye—this collection is where artistic brilliance meets cosmic harmony.
“At P.C. Totuka & Sons, our legacy has always been rooted in the harmony between tradition and meaning. The Navratna Collection was born from this philosophy—to create heirloom-worthy pieces that are not only visually exquisite but also carry deep spiritual resona-nce,” shares Gautam Totuka, designer and torchbearer of the family brand.
Each gemstone in the collection holds a unique vibration, believed to influence everything from destiny and health to emotional well-being. But rather than merely setting these gems into traditional forms, the collection translates their metaphysical depth into modern, wearable statements. Lotus-inspired motifs for purity, radiant designs that echo illumination, and delicately balanced arrangements ensure that every jewel is as much a talisman as it is a masterpiece.
The craftsmanship is unmistakably royal. “Our lineage dates back to the royal ateliers of Jaipur, where jewellery was a symbol of stature, protection, and devotion,” says Gautam. “The Navratna Collection is a homage to this regal legacy. From the precision of stone setting to the intricate use of meenakari (enamel) work on gold—every piece is handcrafted in the same meticulous tradition our forefathers practiced.”
From opulent chokers and shoulder-grazing earrings to dainty bangdis that hug the wrist like a blessing, each item is meticulously crafted in 22kt gold. Traditional enameling techniques passed down through generations add a vibrant, timeless finish. It is a body of work that is at once rooted in history and resonant with today’s aesthetics.
“The challenge—and joy—was to find a balance between age-old symbolism and modern sensibility. The settings are clean but not sterile, allowing for the energy of the stones to remain at the forefront, while the overall aesthetic feels refreshingly current,” shares Gautam.
The Navratna Collection is not just for those who seek astrological alignment but also for connoisseurs of meaningful luxury. “In today’s world, where personal meaning and aesthetic elegance go hand in hand, the Navratna resonates across generations,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 1.5 lakh. Available online.
