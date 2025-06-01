Discover the Navratna collection: Spiritual fine jewellery from Jaipur’s royal heritage house

Each gemstone in the collection holds a unique vibration, believed to influence everything from destiny and health to emotional well-being. But rather than merely setting these gems into traditional forms, the collection translates their metaphysical depth into modern, wearable statements. Lotus-inspired motifs for purity, radiant designs that echo illumination, and delicately balanced arrangements ensure that every jewel is as much a talisman as it is a masterpiece.

The craftsmanship is unmistakably royal. “Our lineage dates back to the royal ateliers of Jaipur, where jewellery was a symbol of stature, protection, and devotion,” says Gautam. “The Navratna Collection is a homage to this regal legacy. From the precision of stone setting to the intricate use of meenakari (enamel) work on gold—every piece is handcrafted in the same meticulous tradition our forefathers practiced.”

From opulent chokers and shoulder-grazing earrings to dainty bangdis that hug the wrist like a blessing, each item is meticulously crafted in 22kt gold. Traditional enameling techniques passed down through generations add a vibrant, timeless finish. It is a body of work that is at once rooted in history and resonant with today’s aesthetics.