Lisa Haydon embodies power and grace in Arpita Mehta’s Duality collection

“Fashion is not just about what you wear; it’s about how you feel. Duality is about embracing the different sides of a woman’s personality—the graceful yet powerful, the soft yet strong,” Arpita shares.

Exploring duality

On choosing actress and model Lisa Haydon as her muse, the designer says, “Lisa embodies duality so effortlessly. She juggles multiple roles with grace, all while staying vibrant and full of life. Her confidence and elegance make her the perfect reflection of what Duality is all about—pieces that empower and elevate the modern woman, who balances so much with ease.”