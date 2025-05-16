Lisa Haydon embodies power and grace in Arpita Mehta’s Duality collection

Arpita Mehta’s eponymous label is renowned for its ability to blend traditional ethnic wear with a contemporary twist. Her designs celebrate self-expression, allowing women to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. With her latest creation, Duality: A Luxury Holiday Collection, Arpita takes this celebration to new heights.
It captures the essence of modern femininity. At the heart of this collection is Lisa Haydon, a muse whose multifaceted personality embodies the spirit of duality. From dramatic mirror work and delicate 3D florals to luxurious neutrals that effortlessly transition from day to night, every piece tells a story of balance, beauty, and strength. In an interview with Indulge, Arpita talks about how the collection was designed to reflect the ever-evolving roles of women, its breathtaking backdrop in Phuket, and the luxurious yet adaptable pieces that make Duality the perfect wardrobe for modern escapes.
“Fashion is not just about what you wear; it’s about how you feel. Duality is about embracing the different sides of a woman’s personality—the graceful yet powerful, the soft yet strong,” Arpita shares.
Exploring duality
On choosing actress and model Lisa Haydon as her muse, the designer says, “Lisa embodies duality so effortlessly. She juggles multiple roles with grace, all while staying vibrant and full of life. Her confidence and elegance make her the perfect reflection of what Duality is all about—pieces that empower and elevate the modern woman, who balances so much with ease.”
The campaign, shot in the serene yet exhilarating surroundings of Anantara Koh Yao Yai’s private beach in Phuket, further captures the spirit of the collection. Arpita explains, “Phuket felt like the perfect setting. The location offered stunning beaches, sparkling waters, and a sense of privacy that aligned perfectly with the intimate yet bold narrative we wanted to tell. Lisa’s connection to the place, having a home there, made it even more special and personal.”
The power of neutrals
The Duality collection is marked by an interplay of black, coconut, and cream—colours that effortlessly transition between day and night, making them perfect for the modern, multitasking woman. Arpita elaborates, “Neutrals have a unique duality—they’re timeless and versatile, adapting to various moods and occasions. For a woman who navigates so many roles in her life, these shades feel powerful. They embody balance and sophistication while remaining understated.”
Inspired by the ocean’s transformative power
The collection also draws inspiration from the ocean, which represents fluidity and strength. “The ocean was a perfect backdrop to the collection. It’s a reflection of the strength and elegance we wanted to convey. Neutral tones, rather than bright hues, allow for a refined, elevated approach to holiday dressing,” she says
Crafting the perfect balance
As with all of Arpita’s designs, Duality balances intricate craftsmanship with contemporary wearability. The collection features delicate 3D floral work and lace detailing, alongside dramatic elements like mirror work and pearl embellishments. Sheer fabrics also play a key role in the collection, adding a sense of lightness and fluidity. “Sheer fabrics are perfect for vacation wear because they embody the carefree nature of a holiday, while also exuding elegance. We’ve paired sheer pieces with structured tops or lace bikinis to maintain elegance while keeping the look playful and breezy,” Arpita notes.
Looking ahead
As she continues to push boundaries in design, Arpita is excited about the future of her collections. “I see a shift towards more refined, minimal resort wear. I’m looking forward to exploring neutral palettes, pearls, and understated glamour even more in future collections. Fashion is evolving, and Duality is just the beginning of what’s to come,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin