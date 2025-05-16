This Spring-Summer collection blends timeless elegance with everyday ease

As the warmth of spring and summer blossoms, Rangita unveils its Spring-Summer 2025 collection, with a campaign titled ShubhAarambh. This edit is a celebration of vibrant self-expression, joy, and nostalgia. Shot at the breathtaking Chinar Haveli, owned by the legendary photographer Raghu Rai, the campaign encapsulates the essence of weddings, life’s milestones, and moments of heartfelt connections.
Crafted in-house, the campaign video captures the union of tradition and modernity, presenting fashion as an integral part of life’s celebrations. With its blend of timeless elegance and contemporary charm Spring-Summer 2025 embodies the spirit of joy and self-expression, making it a perfect choice for both everyday wear and special occasions. Each ensemble reflects the beautiful interplay between shared moments, intricate craftsmanship, and the emotional connections that come alive during weddings and celebrations.
The collection invites you to refresh your wardrobe with a perfect balance of comfort and style. Whether it’s for a breezy workday or a weekend gathering, these pieces, made from comfort-first fabrics and rich, vibrant prints, are designed to keep you looking chic and effortless all summer long.
The silk blend embroidered calf-length anarkali kurta with pant and dupatta in blue stands as a symbol of understated elegance. The A-line kurta, adorned with vertical floral and paisley patterns, elongates your frame while the flared silhouette allows for easy movement, making it perfect for humid summer days. The statement dupatta, with its delicate prints and bold striped borders, brings together tradition and trend. The silk blend embroidered calf-length flared kurta with pant and dupatta in red adds a burst of colour to your wardrobe. Its vibrant magenta hue, paired with an embroidered-effect dupatta, makes it both eye-catching and versatile. The straight-fit silhouette ensures comfort and style, perfect for transitioning from work to the weekend.
For a more playful and breezy look, the Chanderi embroidered tiered flared calf-length kurta in beige offers effortless grace with delicate floral prints and gentle gathers, ensuring comfort and style in one flowy piece. The rayon embroidered straight calf-length kurta with pant in beige brings sophistication to everyday ethnic wear with its dainty floral prints, while the cotton embellished straight calf-length kurta in grey offers timeless elegance with subtle leaf motifs and a matching dupatta.
Rooted in the belief that women cherish weddings as milestones of personal beauty and confidence, Spring-Summer 2025 celebrates both life’s grand moments and small joys as the brand continues to merge heritage with modernity, making every piece a canvas of individuality and grace.
Prices start at INR 999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@neindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain