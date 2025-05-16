This Spring-Summer collection blends timeless elegance with everyday ease

The collection invites you to refresh your wardrobe with a perfect balance of comfort and style. Whether it’s for a breezy workday or a weekend gathering, these pieces, made from comfort-first fabrics and rich, vibrant prints, are designed to keep you looking chic and effortless all summer long.

The silk blend embroidered calf-length anarkali kurta with pant and dupatta in blue stands as a symbol of understated elegance. The A-line kurta, adorned with vertical floral and paisley patterns, elongates your frame while the flared silhouette allows for easy movement, making it perfect for humid summer days. The statement dupatta, with its delicate prints and bold striped borders, brings together tradition and trend. The silk blend embroidered calf-length flared kurta with pant and dupatta in red adds a burst of colour to your wardrobe. Its vibrant magenta hue, paired with an embroidered-effect dupatta, makes it both eye-catching and versatile. The straight-fit silhouette ensures comfort and style, perfect for transitioning from work to the weekend.