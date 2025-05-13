This footwear brand just dropped CSK-inspired kicks & scents

In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it's a cultural phenomenon that unites millions. Recognising this fervour, Ludic, a footwear-first lifestyle brand, has collaborated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official footwear partner for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. This partnership marks CSK's inaugural official footwear collaboration and introduces an exclusive CSK-inspired footwear and fragrance capsule designed to delight the #Yellove army.

Ludic's founder, Ishit Jethwa, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “It’s the first time that CSK has entered into an official footwear partnership, and we’re happy that it’s with Ludic. CSK is an iconic franchise, making this collaboration a major step forward in expanding the brand. Our larger vision is to become a household name for aspirational Indians, and this partnership gives us the necessary national visibility,” says Ishit.