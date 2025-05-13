This footwear brand just dropped CSK-inspired kicks & scents
In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it's a cultural phenomenon that unites millions. Recognising this fervour, Ludic, a footwear-first lifestyle brand, has collaborated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official footwear partner for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. This partnership marks CSK's inaugural official footwear collaboration and introduces an exclusive CSK-inspired footwear and fragrance capsule designed to delight the #Yellove army.
Ludic's founder, Ishit Jethwa, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “It’s the first time that CSK has entered into an official footwear partnership, and we’re happy that it’s with Ludic. CSK is an iconic franchise, making this collaboration a major step forward in expanding the brand. Our larger vision is to become a household name for aspirational Indians, and this partnership gives us the necessary national visibility,” says Ishit.
The capsule collection features two sneakers—Manjal and Yellove Toe—and two sliders—Banana Chips and Marina Blue. The Manjal sneakers offer a sock-like upper for a snug fit with no-tie laces for convenience. The Yellove Toe sneakers, a refreshed version of the brand’s bestseller, feature a vegan leather upper and a CSK-yellow toe for a standout look. The Banana Chips and Marina Blue sliders are made with CloudFrame material for ultra-lightweight comfort and EVA footbed for all-day support.
Expanding beyond footwear, the brand has introduced a fragrance capsule featuring two perfumes for men and women. For men, Marina blends juniper, ginger, and tonka beans, while Kaaram delivers an intense mix of grapefruit, saffron, and leather. For women, Malligai captures notes of jasmine, black pepper, and sandalwood, whereas Thangam offers a fresh fragrance with lemon, peony, and patchouli.
Price starts at Rs 1,299 for fragrances and Rs 1,799 for footwear.
Available online.
