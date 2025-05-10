Sleek hair inspires stylish new fashion drop with versatile, glamorous pieces

In a bold crossover between fashion and beauty, contemporary clothing brand Rareism has teamed up with professional haircare giant TRESemmé to unveil a 20-piece limited-edition fashion line. Inspired by the TRESemmé Silk Press Range, the collection celebrates the fusion of polished hair and equally refined style—bringing a one-stop solution for women who want to look instantly glam.

“The collaboration was born from a shared vision between Rareism and TRESemmé—to empower women to embrace their individuality with confidence,” shares Utkantha Chugh, head of design at Rareism. “Both brands cater to self-assured, style-conscious women who know what they want and how to express themselves. The collection is designed to complement their personalities, allowing them to look and feel effortlessly put together.”

Look polished in a snap

Just like the Silk Press Range promises smooth, sleek hair with a salon-like finish, the collection channels that same aesthetic into fashion. Think fluid silhouettes, delicate folds, and luxe finishes. “We wanted the collection to mirror the essence of the Silk Press line,” says Utkantha. “The designs aren’t overpowering. They’re refined yet impactful, much like the result you get with a perfect silk press—elegance without the effort.”