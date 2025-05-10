Sleek hair inspires stylish new fashion drop with versatile, glamorous pieces

In a bold crossover between fashion and beauty, contemporary clothing brand Rareism has teamed up with professional haircare giant TRESemmé to unveil a 20-piece limited-edition fashion line. Inspired by the TRESemmé Silk Press Range, the collection celebrates the fusion of polished hair and equally refined style—bringing a one-stop solution for women who want to look instantly glam.
“The collaboration was born from a shared vision between Rareism and TRESemmé—to empower women to embrace their individuality with confidence,” shares Utkantha Chugh, head of design at Rareism. “Both brands cater to self-assured, style-conscious women who know what they want and how to express themselves. The collection is designed to complement their personalities, allowing them to look and feel effortlessly put together.”
Look polished in a snap
Just like the Silk Press Range promises smooth, sleek hair with a salon-like finish, the collection channels that same aesthetic into fashion. Think fluid silhouettes, delicate folds, and luxe finishes. “We wanted the collection to mirror the essence of the Silk Press line,” says Utkantha. “The designs aren’t overpowering. They’re refined yet impactful, much like the result you get with a perfect silk press—elegance without the effort.”
With its clean cuts, Japanese-inspired tailoring, and fabric that glides like hair through fingers, the Rareism x TRESemmé collection is made for the modern woman on the move. Featuring black as a foundational colour, the pieces are elevated with gold accents—creating a palette that’s timeless yet statement-making.
“The design process began with an exploration of colour and versatility. We wanted pieces that could move from daywear to evening effortlessly. That’s how we landed on black and gold—a classic combination that adds sophistication and a touch of drama,” Utkantha explains.
Standout items include a radiant gold co-ord set that transitions from business chic to cocktail-ready, and a sculptural knit dress featuring a delicate clover motif—a subtle nod to Rareism’s evolving identity. “All the pieces are statement-making yet wearable. They allow women to express personal style while feeling empowered and at ease,” she emphasises.
The synergy between the two brands is unmistakable. “Fashion and beauty are intrinsically connected, and this collection encourages that fusion. Rareism designs have always celebrated versatility. Similarly, TRESemmé helps women feel confident through haircare. Together, we offer a cohesive experience—where style and self-assurance go hand in hand,” she adds.
Fabrics play a starring role in this limited drop, with lustrous textures chosen for their ability to reflect light and flow with the body. “Nothing about this collection is flat or rigid. Just like the smooth finish of the Silk Press range, these garments are designed to move beautifully,” adds Utkantha.
Price on request. Available online.
