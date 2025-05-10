Effortless summer weddings: Kalki’s Summer House collection has you covered

From airy lehengas and flowy saris to twinning-ready bandhgalas and soft-hued kurtas, the line serves both brides and grooms with equal finesse. “It’s a romantic ode to serenity in celebration, offering garments that feel as free and open as the rituals they’re made for,” says Saurabh.

Comfort and elegance

The fabric story further elevates the collection’s comfort and elegance. Chiffon lends a dreamy translucence; georgette brings gentle structure without weight; and muls, linens, and chanderi ensure breathability without compromising richness. “Each fabric was chosen to enhance movement and keep the body cool—even during the most humid summer days. Whether it’s a resort wedding or a heritage city stroll, Summer House is built to travel with grace,” he explains.

Visually, the collection is anchored in soft pastels, sun-washed brights, and delicate floral accents. “The palette was designed to evoke calm and joy. Pastels bring elegance, sun-bright hues reflect festivity, and florals tie everything back to garden-style or destination weddings,” says Saurabh.

For couples seeking coordination without cliché, Summer House offers smart twinning looks—harmonised through colour or texture, not repetition. Think a blush lehenga paired with a pink-on-white kurta jacket, subtly syncing without overwhelming.

From beachside pheras to palace mehendis, Summer House is a tribute to modern celebration style—easy, expressive, and exquisite. For day weddings, pair lehengas with floral jewellery; for haldi, opt for co-ord sets and oxidised silver; and for grooms, tinted sunglasses and printed jackets seal the suave summer vibe.

Price starts at Rs 7,500. Available online.

