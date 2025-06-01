Rosa Amoris channels the beauty of Eden in new nature-inspired high jewellery collection

Nature has always been a profound muse when it comes to high jewellery—its influence not merely aesthetic, but deeply symbolic. Each leaf, petal, gemstone, or dewdrop is imbued with myths, stories, and a sense of wonder that transcends cultures and time. It is this timeless mystique that Rosa Amoris, a Bangalore-based luxury maison, channels in its newest collection, Eden Unearthed—a reverent ode to origin, purity, and slow luxury.
Founded by Adeesh Nahar, Rosa Amoris is not just redefining fine jewellery through an authentic Indian lens—it is reimagining what true luxury means in a world obsessed with speed and spectacle. Known for curating natural diamond masterpieces that grace couture runways, editorial covers, and private collections, the brand stands apart for its devotion to craftsmanship, storytelling, and emotion. “Rosa is an Italian name that means ‘The Rose of Love’. The whole point was to associate jewellery with love, with meaning. That’s the beam that came to us. That’s where Rosa Amoris comes from,” shares Adeesh.
Every piece is bespoke, handcrafted over six months to a year. And their newest launch, Eden Unearthed, is no exception. Inspired by the natural world, it reflects “organic modernism,” a term Adeesh uses to describe the collection’s fluid lines and refined minimalism. “I wanted to create a balance—between raw and refined. Eden Unearthed is about evoking the purity and mystery of Eden. It captures the beauty of origin—like golden dew resting upon last emerald foliage,” he says.
Unlike previous collections, this one carries an intensely personal touch. “This collection’s ideation comes from me personally. Every detail goes through several refinements. If we’re not happy, we stop. We rework it. It’s not about speed—it’s about truth in design,” says Adeesh.
Crafted in 18K gold and using exceptionally rare natural diamonds and coloured gemstones, every piece is a work of unique artistry. “The craftsmanship is meticulous. These are not just adornments—they’re heirlooms,” says Nahar. “We use high-quality diamonds and rare coloured stones—some cut with the same precision as diamonds.”
But Rosa Amoris is more than its materials. It is a philosophy—slow, meaningful, and ethical. “We’ve built an entire infrastructure around sustainability and ethical sourcing,” Adeesh explains. “Every diamond is traceable. Our processes—from design to manufacturing—minimise environmental impact.”
So who is the Rosa Amoris woman? “Someone who truly understands luxury, who feels connected to the natural world,” he reflects. “It’s for someone who sees jewellery not just as investment, but as magic.”
For those who believe in emotional resonance over trends, and who see beauty as a deeply personal expression, Eden Unearthed offers a story waiting to be worn.
Price starts at Rs 10 lakh. Available in stores.
