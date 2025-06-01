Rosa Amoris channels the beauty of Eden in new nature-inspired high jewellery collection

Every piece is bespoke, handcrafted over six months to a year. And their newest launch, Eden Unearthed, is no exception. Inspired by the natural world, it reflects “organic modernism,” a term Adeesh uses to describe the collection’s fluid lines and refined minimalism. “I wanted to create a balance—between raw and refined. Eden Unearthed is about evoking the purity and mystery of Eden. It captures the beauty of origin—like golden dew resting upon last emerald foliage,” he says.

Unlike previous collections, this one carries an intensely personal touch. “This collection’s ideation comes from me personally. Every detail goes through several refinements. If we’re not happy, we stop. We rework it. It’s not about speed—it’s about truth in design,” says Adeesh.