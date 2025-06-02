Night Stalker is a collection that blends dark romance and structured silhouettes

Fabrics play a key role in achieving the collection’s vision. Organza, lycra satin, raw silk, lamé, and tulle are used to create the contrast between holding form while allowing movement. “We really pushed ourselves this time,” Siddartha reveals. “The 3D mandala pieces were especially complex which required layering seven to eight fabrics to get the effect. Even the gradient crystal work, which started as an experiment, has now become part of our core aesthetic.”

The signature 80s inspired bobble gowns also return, reimagined with more presence. These pieces form part of the brand’s renewed exploration of drama as a wearable aesthetic.

“My client is always a bold individual who loves to experiment,” Siddartha says. “That is all I’m there for. I love a person who knows what they want.” Despite the runway’s theatricality, each piece is designed with versatility in mind. A corset, a tulle skirt, a bow belt — these are individual pieces meant for bold, confident wardrobes. “The show is about impact,” he says.“But when you break it down, these are wearable designs.”

Interestingly, many of the materials used weren’t easily accessible. “We had to source niche fabrics,” he shares. But for Siddartha, the chaos of creation is part of the thrill. “It’s a rollercoaster,” he admits, adding “But the moment that first look steps onto the runway, all the madness disappears. That’s the magic.”

Prices start at `14,000.

Available online.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @ indulgexpress