Night Stalker is a collection that blends dark romance and structured silhouettes

Few stories blur the lines between beauty and danger as elegantly as Dracula. Bram Stoker’s gothic novel — often remembered for its horror — is also one of literature’s most haunting love stories. For designer Siddartha Tytler, this duality becomes the central inspiration for his eponymous brand’s couture collection, Night Stalker.
“As a child, Dracula was my favourite love story,” Siddartha shares. “Everyone sees it as a horror, but there’s an undertone of pure love. That dynamic between vampires and humans is what we tried to capture.”Night Stalker is a visual narrative where structure meets storytelling. Staying rooted in the techniques that define the label — strip work, sequin detailing, crystal appliqué, and bold embellishment — the collection sharpens these signatures with a darker, more cinematic edge. Voluminous 80s-style bobble gowns, corsetry, and intricately layered 3D mandalas add drama to the runway.
Roughly 50-60 percent of the collection features sharply tailored pieces — corsets, jackets, and pants. The brand’s iconic jackets, known for their architectural silhouettes, are re-imagined with richer embellishments and more dramatic proportions. In menswear, tradition meets modernity through sherwanis paired with dhoti-style bottoms. “There’s always a balance between strength and softness,” Siddartha explains. “Structure is key, but it’s always paired with fluidity. That’s not just true for this collection — it’s been a defining theme throughout my career.”
The mandala emerges as the collection’s central motif, brought to life through dimensional appliqué. This symbol is interwoven with references to Kashmiri shawls and stylised floral arrangements, infusing each garment with texture and depth.
Opera capes — another recurring feature of the label — take center stage this season too, further reinforcing the collection’s grandeur. “We’ve done them throughout the year, but this time they carry the essence of the story,” Siddartha adds.
Fabrics play a key role in achieving the collection’s vision. Organza, lycra satin, raw silk, lamé, and tulle are used to create the contrast between holding form while allowing movement. “We really pushed ourselves this time,” Siddartha reveals. “The 3D mandala pieces were especially complex which required layering seven to eight fabrics to get the effect. Even the gradient crystal work, which started as an experiment, has now become part of our core aesthetic.”
The signature 80s inspired bobble gowns also return, reimagined with more presence. These pieces form part of the brand’s renewed exploration of drama as a wearable aesthetic.
“My client is always a bold individual who loves to experiment,” Siddartha says. “That is all I’m there for. I love a person who knows what they want.” Despite the runway’s theatricality, each piece is designed with versatility in mind. A corset, a tulle skirt, a bow belt — these are individual pieces meant for bold, confident wardrobes. “The show is about impact,” he says.“But when you break it down, these are wearable designs.”
Interestingly, many of the materials used weren’t easily accessible. “We had to source niche fabrics,” he shares. But for Siddartha, the chaos of creation is part of the thrill. “It’s a rollercoaster,” he admits, adding “But the moment that first look steps onto the runway, all the madness disappears. That’s the magic.”
Prices start at `14,000.
