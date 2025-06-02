The Revelation by LOVEBIRDS: Soft masculinity meets modern menswear
Fashion is fleeting. Style endures. And sometimes, style whispers louder than trends ever could. In their SS’25 menswear debut, LOVEBIRDS leans into this quiet confidence. Titled The Revelation, the collection finds power in subtlety—blurring the binaries between masculine and feminine, structure and sentiment, restraint and release. Co-founders Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh revisit the soft codes of their womenswear archives to ask deeper questions of menswear: What does it mean to dress with feeling? What does masculinity look like when it’s not performed, but lived? The answer lies in clothes that don’t shout—but speak with quiet, radical intent. Gursi Singh gives us more insights into the collection.
Gender fluid modern menswear
Your womenswear has long explored the fluidity of gender and form—how did translating that philosophy into menswear deepen?
Translating our design language into menswear wasn’t about redefining gender—it was about refining our understanding of form, function, and emotion. It invited us to work with a different set of expectations and to respond with restraint, subtlety, and clarity. The idea was to design pieces that feel deeply considered yet effortless—where construction serves comfort, and every detail has intention.
The SS’25 collection draws from your womenswear archives—what did revisiting those pieces reveal to you?
Reviewing our archives was like rereading an old poem. We found that many pieces were never strictly feminine; they simply existed in that in-between space we’ve always loved. For this menswear collection, we didn’t repurpose those designs—instead, we followed the direction they were already indicating. The structure of the fabrics, the precision of the seams, and the balance of the silhouettes suggested a man who understands how he’s put together—quietly confident in the way he carries form and intention
What role does sentiment play in shaping form, fit, and fabric in this collection?
Sentiment is the foundation—it’s what turns a piece of clothing into a lived experience. Every decision, from the choice of a garment-washed cotton to the subtle slouch of an oversized shirt, is guided by feeling. We wanted the clothes to move with the body, to echo memory and mood. Texture was especially important—bouclé, handwoven linen, the depth of treated denim—because these fabrics hold emotion. They make the garment not just seen, but felt.
You describe this line as ‘quiet radicalism’—what does radicality look like in menswear?
Radicality today isn’t always about extremes—it can be about gentleness in a world that often rewards hardness. In menswear, that means giving space for emotionality, for care, for introspection. We hope the clothes make people feel seen—not in a performative sense, but in a way that connects them to their interiority. That’s the quiet radicalism: the courage to feel, to soften, to be fully oneself without the need for spectacle.
Price on request. Available online.
