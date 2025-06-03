This collection is inspired by the quiet beauty of nature

The collection is an ode to the poetry of nature — translated through flowing silhouettes, layered textures, and craft techniques that feel both timeless and fresh. “We don’t follow fast fashion. Everything we create is rooted in thoughtfulness, from how it’s made, what it stands for, and how it feels to wear,” Karishma shares. “With Grasslands, we wanted to explore freedom. There’s a softness, a lightness, and a sense of movement that defines each piece.”

The collection is rich in detail, with techniques like delicate appliqué, patchwork, micro and macro beadwork, hand-painted prints, and three-dimensional florals. Cascading fringes made from glass tubes are a standout element as they mimic the sway of tall grass in the wind. “It’s not just about decoration. Every detail is there to echo nature’s motion and grace,” she adds.