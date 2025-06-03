This collection is inspired by the quiet beauty of nature

There’s a certain magic in open spaces. The hush of a breeze moving through tall grass, the soft rustle of leaves, the light on an unending horizon — nature has its own rhythm, quiet yet powerful.
“We were drawn to the idea of landscapes that feel wild, expansive, yet somehow in harmony,” says Karishma Swali, co-founder and creative director of the brand. “Grasslands are open, alive, and constantly in motion — and that spirit became our starting point.”
The collection is an ode to the poetry of nature — translated through flowing silhouettes, layered textures, and craft techniques that feel both timeless and fresh. “We don’t follow fast fashion. Everything we create is rooted in thoughtfulness, from how it’s made, what it stands for, and how it feels to wear,” Karishma shares. “With Grasslands, we wanted to explore freedom. There’s a softness, a lightness, and a sense of movement that defines each piece.”
The collection is rich in detail, with techniques like delicate appliqué, patchwork, micro and macro beadwork, hand-painted prints, and three-dimensional florals. Cascading fringes made from glass tubes are a standout element as they mimic the sway of tall grass in the wind. “It’s not just about decoration. Every detail is there to echo nature’s motion and grace,” she adds.
Fabrics play a key role in the narrative. From hand-woven stripes, ginghams, raw denim, organic cotton poplin, and soft taffetas these materials embody fluidity. The colour palette ranges from airy pastels and vibrant botanical greens to rich, earthy tones, mirroring the transitions seen in wild, open landscapes.
Signature pieces of the collection include the Briony set, Cerrado jacket, and Myrtle co-ords, all of which reimagine heritage embroidery in modern shapes. “We’re constantly asking — how can we preserve the craftsmanship in today's fashion landscape,” Karishma says.
Grasslands feels like a mood, a state of being. It invites the wearer to dress intuitively, to feel connected to themselves, to tradition, and to nature. “We want people to feel free in these clothes,” Karishma says — “Free to move, to feel, to be.”
Prices start at ₹13,400.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress