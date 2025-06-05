Craft meets purpose: Royal Enfield apparel launches new conscious collection

Royal Enfield, has furthered its commitment to sustainable living with the launch of the Conscious Collection—a thoughtfully designed line inspired by the brand’s Green Pursuit initiative that focuses on giving back to nature while continuing the brand’s pursuit of pure motorcycling.
Born from intention and crafted with care, the collection honours the journey of each piece—from its very first thread. Made using recycled materials, Himalayan grass, natural dyes and organic cotton, the collection brings to life earthy, pastel tones that reflect nature and are made to wear with purpose.
Made in harmony with global sustainability practices, every element tells a story. Labels and tags are drawn from organic sources, and the packaging is designed to live on, as travel pouches or intimate holders of essentials. A gentle nod to Royal Enfield’s ‘Ride Green. Ride Pure.’ way of life.
The collection features three distinctive fabric compositions: a 30% cotton and 70% recycled Cotton Single Jersey knit, a 60-40% recycled cotton-polyester Pique knit and an innovative 22% Himalayan Grass (HimGra) and 78% cotton woven fabric. With a starting price of INR 1600, the jerseys are available in four grounded hues, which are made using natural materials. Beige made from tea leaves, green extracted from pomegranate rind, off-white made from natural bio, and mauve extracted from acacia catechu.
Himalayan Grass: HimGra is an innovative, sustainable fibre crafted from perennial Himalayan grass. It blends cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship to create luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics. Zero cultivation and seed carbon footprint. Waterless, under patented fibre processing, unlike hemp, bamboo, and linen.
Recycled Fabric: The eco-friendly product is crafted from recycled materials, including plastic bottles, pre-consumer waste, and various discarded fibres. This sustainable approach significantly reduces the reliance on virgin materials, which helps in conserving valuable natural resources. Furthermore, by utilising these recycled components, the product minimises landfill waste and pollution, contributing positively to the environment.
Approximately 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated each year in India, accounting for about one-fifth of the global total. Through this initiative, Royal Enfield is taking a step towards responsibly decreasing waste generation and transforming it into useful, eco-friendly products.