Craft meets purpose: Royal Enfield apparel launches new conscious collection

Royal Enfield, has furthered its commitment to sustainable living with the launch of the Conscious Collection—a thoughtfully designed line inspired by the brand’s Green Pursuit initiative that focuses on giving back to nature while continuing the brand’s pursuit of pure motorcycling.

What to expect on the new collection?

Born from intention and crafted with care, the collection honours the journey of each piece—from its very first thread. Made using recycled materials, Himalayan grass, natural dyes and organic cotton, the collection brings to life earthy, pastel tones that reflect nature and are made to wear with purpose.

Made in harmony with global sustainability practices, every element tells a story. Labels and tags are drawn from organic sources, and the packaging is designed to live on, as travel pouches or intimate holders of essentials. A gentle nod to Royal Enfield’s ‘Ride Green. Ride Pure.’ way of life.

The collection features three distinctive fabric compositions: a 30% cotton and 70% recycled Cotton Single Jersey knit, a 60-40% recycled cotton-polyester Pique knit and an innovative 22% Himalayan Grass (HimGra) and 78% cotton woven fabric. With a starting price of INR 1600, the jerseys are available in four grounded hues, which are made using natural materials. Beige made from tea leaves, green extracted from pomegranate rind, off-white made from natural bio, and mauve extracted from acacia catechu.