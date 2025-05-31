This summer, Azorte invites Gen Z to step into their style story—one where fluid fashion meets fearless self-expression. The brand’s latest collection is a vibrant tribute to the beautiful dualities of youth—where strength and softness, boldness and vulnerability, can coexist.
From flowy tops to playful jewellery and versatile everyday silhouettes, the collection blends ease with emotion, giving wearers space to dress according to their mood.
“Gen Z doesn’t fit into boxes—and honestly, none of us really do. That insight inspired this collection. It’s not about choosing between being bold or vulnerable. It’s about allowing space for both,” says Sara Fanning, creative head, Azorte.
Reflecting this ethos, the designs play with contrast—pairing soft, dreamy shades like blush pink and lemon yellow with deeper tones like olive, charcoal, and dark purple. Textures are fluid, lines abstract, and silhouettes relaxed yet striking. The pieces can be styled up or down, minimal or maximal, depending on how you feel.
Azorte’s summer collection celebrates Gen Z fashion with mood-driven, fluid style“The collection mirrors how Gen Z lives—they want to be everything, do everything, and feel everything, often all at once. We wanted to create fashion that can shift with their mood. Whether they’re out to make a statement or just want to feel grounded, there’s something here for them,” explains Sara.
While some pieces lean into clean, minimalist shapes, others embrace maximalist flair with expressive prints and colour-blocking. It’s a blend that gives voice to all versions of the wearer—be it bold brunch looks, quiet coffee runs, or introspective evenings alone.
“What I wear often reflects how I feel. That’s why we designed this line to let people feel comfortable being themselves, whether they’re feeling strong, soft, or somewhere in between,” shares Sara.
Price starts at Rs 999. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin