Florals and geometry shine in House of Surkh’s Baagh edit

As the warm sun spills over garden brunches and festive gatherings, there’s a new collection stealing the spotlight—Baagh by House of Surkh. A poetic blend of comfort, colour, and charm, the collection captures the vibrance of spring-summer dressing with an eye for detail—and a heart rooted in heritage.

“The name Baagh, meaning ‘garden’ in several South Asian languages, beautifully encapsulates the spirit of this ensemble,” says Shruti Shah, founder of House of Surkh. “It reflects natural elegance—a celebration of colour, life, and ease. Just like a blooming garden, the design is meant to evoke joy and freshness.”

Perfect for warmer day

At first glance, Baagh is a breath of fresh air. The breezy floral kurtas crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics are perfect for warmer days. With relaxed silhouettes and delicately embroidered necklines, the collection is all about grace and practicality.