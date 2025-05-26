Florals and geometry shine in House of Surkh’s Baagh edit

As the warm sun spills over garden brunches and festive gatherings, there’s a new collection stealing the spotlight—Baagh by House of Surkh. A poetic blend of comfort, colour, and charm, the collection captures the vibrance of spring-summer dressing with an eye for detail—and a heart rooted in heritage.
“The name Baagh, meaning ‘garden’ in several South Asian languages, beautifully encapsulates the spirit of this ensemble,” says Shruti Shah, founder of House of Surkh. “It reflects natural elegance—a celebration of colour, life, and ease. Just like a blooming garden, the design is meant to evoke joy and freshness.”
At first glance, Baagh is a breath of fresh air. The breezy floral kurtas crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics are perfect for warmer days. With relaxed silhouettes and delicately embroidered necklines, the collection is all about grace and practicality.
“We wanted to create a dynamic contrast that felt both sophisticated and fun,” explains Shah. “Florals bring in a sense of softness and natural charm, while the geometric motifs add modernity and balance. Together, they tell a story that’s harmonious yet expressive.”
Designed for versatility, Baagh transitions effortlessly across occasions. Whether it’s an open-air mehndi, a stylish brunch, or an evening get-together with friends, Shruti recommends tailoring the styling to suit the mood. “For a garden party, statement earrings, a low bun, and strappy sandals really enhance the ensemble’s playful elegance. For a more relaxed brunch, go with soft waves, gold hoops, and a woven bag for a chic yet laid-back vibe,” she suggests.
Every element of Baagh is thoughtfully considered—from the fluidity of the dupatta to the ease of the kurta’s fit. “Comfort was key. We wanted the ensembles to feel as good as they look,” she says. “That’s why we used lightweight materials and a flattering cut that moves with you.”
Price starts at ₹2,999. Available online.