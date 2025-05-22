Malmal Mela by The Shop brings soft luxury to Chennai

At the center of this new chapter is malmal, a heritage cotton known for its whisper-soft texture and timeless appeal. “Our malmal is feather-light, breathable, and perfect for Chennai’s tropical climate,” says Kabir Singh, co-director of The Shop. “It feels like silk against the skin, offering cool comfort while retaining a polished look. It’s the kind of fabric that adapts to your day—whether you’re lounging at home or heading to brunch.”

The Malmal Mela collection explores this versatility across a range of apparel and home essentials. From elegant kota saris and relaxed kimono robes to intricately printed bed linens and breezy curtains, the pieces are designed to transform both wardrobe and living space into sanctuaries of soft luxury.