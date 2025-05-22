Malmal Mela by The Shop brings soft luxury to Chennai

The Shop opens its doors in the city with the Malmal Mela—a celebration of light, breathable elegance steeped in heritage. For co-founder Aishwarya Singh, this launch is deeply personal. “My parents spent most of their lives in Chennai. Every visit here has always felt like coming home—full of stories, warmth, and the charm of old Madras. Opening our store here is not just a business decision; it’s a return to roots,” she shares.
At the center of this new chapter is malmal, a heritage cotton known for its whisper-soft texture and timeless appeal. “Our malmal is feather-light, breathable, and perfect for Chennai’s tropical climate,” says Kabir Singh, co-director of The Shop. “It feels like silk against the skin, offering cool comfort while retaining a polished look. It’s the kind of fabric that adapts to your day—whether you’re lounging at home or heading to brunch.”
The Malmal Mela collection explores this versatility across a range of apparel and home essentials. From elegant kota saris and relaxed kimono robes to intricately printed bed linens and breezy curtains, the pieces are designed to transform both wardrobe and living space into sanctuaries of soft luxury.
Leading the design vision for the Chennai store is Rajeshwari Nithyanandham, a stylist and design expert. “Malmal is more than a textile—it’s a lifestyle. We’ve layered traditional techniques like hand-block printing and embroidery with modern silhouettes, so each piece feels relevant yet rooted. It’s not about trends; it’s about timeless comfort,” she explains.
Rajeshwari’s approach blends storytelling with style. “In today’s fast-paced world, malmal invites you to pause. It celebrates the handmade, the breathable, and the beautiful.”
Price starts at Rs 150. At TTK Road, Alwarpet.
