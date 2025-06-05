Label Anushree’s A Summer Poetry brings soulful softness to spring/summer 2025

Spring/Summer 2025 just got a whole lot softer and more soulful with Label Anushree’s newest collection, A Summer Poetry. Inspired by the languid warmth and vibrant hues of Indian summers, this line unfolds like a gentle verse—where fluid silhouettes and pastel tones meet the artistry of age-old crafts. It’s a celebration of heritage, reimagined for the modern woman who craves both comfort and statement-making style.
The collection’s mood is inspired by “the sweetness of poetries,” explains Anushree Parekh, founder. “It’s fresh, pretty, and very effortless, yet it holds a strong impact.” Indeed, A Summer Poetry reflects a delicate balance—lightweight, comfortable fabrics paired with statement-making designs perfect for festive gatherings, destination weddings, or sun-drenched celebrations.
What sets this collection apart is its dedication to heritage craftsmanship. Hand block printing and bandhej techniques take center stage, infusing each piece with a story that transcends time. “I always promote Indian artisans and their heritage through all of my collections. I have worked with extremely skilled weavers and printers to develop bandhej and hand block prints that are absolutely in sync with the prints of my collection,” says Anushree. This collaboration not only preserves age-old techniques but elevates the narrative of each garment.
Fabrics are a crucial part of the collection’s identity. Known for her signature prints, Anushree reveals, “They’re all developed in-house and exclusively for the brand.” Soft organzas and silks in a pastel colour palette dominate, evoking a sense of effortless movement. “Summer is to reset. It’s the most comfortable, light time… the clothes are easy breezy to beat the heat,” she reflects.
The versatility of A Summer Poetry means it can easily adapt to a variety of occasions. From breezy coordinated sets to intricate statement lehengas, Anushree envisions the modern woman styling these pieces in her own unique way. “I can imagine her wearing our statement saris with modern crop tops for weddings; our co-ords for her summer holidays; and chic kurtas with minimal jewellery for smaller festive occasions.”
Price ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 1,20,000. Available online.
