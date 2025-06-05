Label Anushree’s A Summer Poetry brings soulful softness to spring/summer 2025

What sets this collection apart is its dedication to heritage craftsmanship. Hand block printing and bandhej techniques take center stage, infusing each piece with a story that transcends time. “I always promote Indian artisans and their heritage through all of my collections. I have worked with extremely skilled weavers and printers to develop bandhej and hand block prints that are absolutely in sync with the prints of my collection,” says Anushree. This collaboration not only preserves age-old techniques but elevates the narrative of each garment.

Fabrics are a crucial part of the collection’s identity. Known for her signature prints, Anushree reveals, “They’re all developed in-house and exclusively for the brand.” Soft organzas and silks in a pastel colour palette dominate, evoking a sense of effortless movement. “Summer is to reset. It’s the most comfortable, light time… the clothes are easy breezy to beat the heat,” she reflects.