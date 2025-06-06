Anaar launches couture-inspired handbags and mobile slings for the modern bride

“A handbag is not just an accessory—it’s a companion, an emotional extension of the person carrying it. We wanted to design something that felt as memorable as our shoes—crafted, emotional, and full of soul,” says Tanushri Biyani, founder of Anaar.

And that’s exactly what the Anaar Handbag Collection and Anaar Dazzlers (mobile chain slings) deliver. Each piece is a blend of sculptural art and sensory design. From the whimsical Slingette, a heart-shaped sling that nods to love with a wink, to the powerful Annette, a bold 'A' silhouette symbolising individuality, these bags are designed to transition gracefully from the ceremony to the celebration.

The new Anaar Dazzlers, meanwhile, turn your mobile phone into a fashion-forward keepsake. Crafted with Indian artisanal finesse—think brooches, baroque pearls, zardozi textures, and sparkling crystals—these mobile chain slings aren’t just functional, they’re conversation-starters. Whether you choose the seashell-inspired Seaside Dazzler or the glittering Dramanama, each dazzler is designed to elevate everyday essentials to couture status.

“We imagined the Dazzlers as a playful yet luxe answer to modern moments—especially weddings and festive occasions where your phone is always within reach but rarely stylish. Now, it’s both,” says Tanushri.

True to Anaar’s ethos of "wearable art," these pieces showcase painstaking attention to detail. Expect velvets, satins, vintage flourishes, and contemporary silhouettes—like florals, butterflies, and cascading crystals—woven with meaning and elegance. “The design journey was really about storytelling through texture, shape, and emotion. It’s a celebration in every stitch,” says Tanushri.

Notably, the collection doesn’t compromise on function. With ample room and clever clasps, these pieces work beautifully as day-of essentials and beyond. “We didn’t want beauty without utility. These bags are meant to live with you, not just sit pretty in a photograph,” Tanushri adds.

Price starts at Rs 4,990 for Dazzlers, and Rs 11,990 for handbags.

Available online.