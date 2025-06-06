Terra Luna’s SS25 collection proves sustainable fashion can be chic, modern, and meaningful

Unlike typical seasonal collections, SS’25 takes a dual approach with two distinct capsules -- City and Vacation. “The city drop is built around the concept of restrained elegance. It’s refined, timeless, and designed to transition seamlessly from work to evening. We used a versatile palette that includes both warm and cool tones—easy to accessorize, yet never dull,” explains Stuti. Expect structured tailoring, boxy silhouettes, and elevated essentials made for the modern professional.

Meanwhile, the Vacation capsule bursts with exuberance. Highlights include soft matcha greens and a stunning new ice-blue shade called Marine Art, a custom print developed in-house. “This print was inspired by the dynamic movement of seawater. It was conceived while sitting in a seaside café, staring at the waves. We wanted to transport our clients to those dreamy, rejuvenating destinations—close to nature, close to water,” she says.

The brand’s affinity for nature isn't just metaphorical; it’s woven into the very texture of their garments. From developing new surface treatments on khadi and linen to experimenting with oversized, fluid silhouettes, the brand continues to push the boundaries of sustainable design. “To get texture and complexity in fabrics like khadi is a challenge. But it’s a big part of how we innovate while staying sustainable,” admits Stuti.

Perhaps most exciting is the growing response to their women’s line. “I’m incredibly proud of our Women’s City capsule. For the first time, it’s outselling our men’s collection on the website. That’s a huge win for the brand,” shares Stuti.

Price starts at Rs 3,999.

Available online.

