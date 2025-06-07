Ozeqo is redefining sustainable fashion with detachable overlays and zero-waste style

Launched in 2019, Ozeqo has carved a niche for itself by offering custom, versatile, and sustainable pieces that go beyond the conventional. “The idea of detachable overlays allowed us to reduce waste while giving customers the freedom to reinvent a single piece multiple ways,” Esha explains.

Imagine owning one well-fitted black base dress and transforming it into five distinct outfits with a mix of overlays—from an elegant sari drape to a dramatic corset gown, or even a flowy cape ensemble. Each look shifts seamlessly from a black-tie event to a cocktail party or red carpet. “A base piece can be styled with wraps, 3D florals, exaggerated bows, belted organza trails... it’s truly one outfit, many lives,” she adds.