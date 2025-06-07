Ozeqo is redefining sustainable fashion with detachable overlays and zero-waste style
Sustainable fashion is a term that’s increasingly used (and often overused) these days, as we all become ever more aware of the serious environmental impact of our clothes. But one label that’s walking the talk—and doing so with serious style—is Ozeqo, a Mumbai-based brand founded by designer Esha Sheth. With a zero-waste philosophy, made-to-order production, and a signature concept of detachable overlays, Ozeqo is redefining what it means to be fashion-forward and future-conscious.
Custom, versatile designs that let you reinvent one outfit multiple ways
Born out of Esha’s own wardrobe dilemma—“like every woman on the planet, I felt I had nothing to wear in spite of having a full closet”—Ozeqo started as a personal project to upcycle old clothes into something fresh. “I found joy in reinventing staple gowns, which gave rise to the idea of creating designs that are both expressive and conscious,” she says.
Launched in 2019, Ozeqo has carved a niche for itself by offering custom, versatile, and sustainable pieces that go beyond the conventional. “The idea of detachable overlays allowed us to reduce waste while giving customers the freedom to reinvent a single piece multiple ways,” Esha explains.
Imagine owning one well-fitted black base dress and transforming it into five distinct outfits with a mix of overlays—from an elegant sari drape to a dramatic corset gown, or even a flowy cape ensemble. Each look shifts seamlessly from a black-tie event to a cocktail party or red carpet. “A base piece can be styled with wraps, 3D florals, exaggerated bows, belted organza trails... it’s truly one outfit, many lives,” she adds.
The brilliance of Ozeqo lies in its thoughtful design approach. “We use timeless silhouettes for base garments and pair them with overlays that tap into current trends. This way, the core remains classic while the styling stays fresh,” says Esha. Materials matter too—Ozeqo uses breathable, stretch fabrics and is exploring organic textiles, all under a made-to-measure, made-to-order production model to minimise waste.
The label’s bestseller? “Gaia,” Esha shares with a smile. “It’s elegant, universally flattering, and has been loved by women across ages and body types.”
Inclusivity is key to Ozeqo’s ethos. “Our custom approach ensures that each piece is made to measure. Adaptive overlays help customers accentuate or soften areas, offering a flattering fit no matter the body type,” Esha adds.
Price starts at Rs 6,800. Available online.
