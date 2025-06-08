Take the silk route this summer with these stunning lightweight Benarasi saris
Resa By Ushnakmals has come up with an elegant range of festive saris called Casa Blanca that celebrates the spirit of summer and simplicity. “It’s about finding peace in the everyday wear, embracing the luxury of time, and staying connected to your roots. Every sari is a piece of art, designed to bring out your inner grace while allowing you to step into the world with confidence and ease,” says Vindhya Tandon of Ushnakmals.
Vindhya tells us that the collection is unlike anything they have done before. The label has consciously chosen only lightweight, summer-friendly fabrics to create saris, with even the silks being specially selected for warmer weather. “They’re light, airy, and incredibly fine, yet retain all the elegance, sheen, and glamour you expect from silk,” adds Vindhya, who takes us through the gorgeous drop.
Can silk really be summer-friendly? Resa By Ushnakmals says yes
How intelligently have your used silk for a summer festive edit?
Traditionally, silk is considered too heavy for summer wear, but with Casa Blanca, we’ve challenged that narrative. A great example is our Sorbet sari—crafted from ultra-soft silk in refreshing sorbet hues, it’s designed to feel cool while making you look effortlessly stylish. We’ve also incorporated fabrics like tissue, georgette tissue, chanderi, and pure georgette—all of which are breathable and perfect for summer.
How is eco-consciousness and sustainability reflected in your collection?
Our entire collection is rooted in handloom and handwoven artistry—nothing is machine-made. The fabrics, too, are thoughtfully sourced. Benarasi weaving itself is inherently sustainable and supports slow fashion by preserving age-old techniques, minimising waste through traditional methods, and providing livelihood to skilled artisans who carry forward a centuries-old legacy.
What are the things to remember while dressing up for summer weddings?
Choosing the right fabric is everything. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics. Stay away from those heavy gowns or lehengas—they might look good in pictures, but feel exhausting in the heat. Go for elegant and airy options like cotton, chanderi, or tissue saris. They give you weightless glam. If you are wearing heavy jewellery, balance it with lighter outfits. Avoid darker tones—they tend to absorb more heat. Settle for pastels, sorbet shades, and soft neutrals, which look fresh and photograph beautifully in natural light.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
Janhvi Kapoor. She’s been absolutely stunning, elegant, and effortlessly bold. I admire Rashmika Mandanna’s style, too.
What plans do you have for your label?
Our upcoming collection, Winter Festive ’25 line, will be launched in August–September. The winter-festive collection will be a maximalist Banarasi dream—think bold zari work, richer textures, vibrant colours, and unapologetic opulence. It’s going to be grand, high-energy, and full of celebration—the perfect wardrobe for the second half of the year.