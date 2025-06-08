Take the silk route this summer with these stunning lightweight Benarasi saris

Resa By Ushnakmals has come up with an elegant range of festive saris called Casa Blanca that celebrates the spirit of summer and simplicity. “It’s about finding peace in the everyday wear, embracing the luxury of time, and staying connected to your roots. Every sari is a piece of art, designed to bring out your inner grace while allowing you to step into the world with confidence and ease,” says Vindhya Tandon of Ushnakmals.

Vindhya tells us that the collection is unlike anything they have done before. The label has consciously chosen only lightweight, summer-friendly fabrics to create saris, with even the silks being specially selected for warmer weather. “They’re light, airy, and incredibly fine, yet retain all the elegance, sheen, and glamour you expect from silk,” adds Vindhya, who takes us through the gorgeous drop.

Can silk really be summer-friendly? Resa By Ushnakmals says yes