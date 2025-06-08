The Whole Nine Yards’ latest drop redefines floral summer resortwear in pure silk

Neha Chawla’s label, The Whole Nine Yards (TWNY), returns with Whimsical Garden — a luxurious handcrafted collection that serves as a breezy ode to summertime reverie. “The entire idea behind the collection was taking inspiration from winding pathways, blooming flowers and an enchanted garden, creating an atmosphere that is both dreamlike and playful,” she reveals.
From dresses to drapes
Whimsical Garden offers a versatile lineup of 26 silhouettes — from breezy maxi, midi and mini dresses to cocktail-ready drapes and reimagined saris that come with matching sleeveless structured floral printed blouses, as well as co-ord sets, flared skirts and mid-rise resort shorts. “The new TWNY collection features a luxurious blend of silk and cotton fabrics, creating an elegant yet breathable selection for the season. The rosy Nyssa midi dress, Zinnia sari and Calista coord set with pink peonies are the standout pieces of the summary edit,” she shares.
Floral arrangement
Our favourite, however, is the sage green halter neck floral printed maxi dress in soft, pastel butter yellow and adorned with hydrangeas, cornflowers, lilacs, poppies and more. Enchanted floral motifs are widely used in this collection. Unique design elements include the placement of prints and motifs that evoke the graceful movement of blooming flowers.
Garden grace
The new edit distinguishes itself from previous ones through its exclusive focus on vibrant, natureinspired prints, setting it apart from earlier collections that featured intricate embroidery. “Our prints are original masterpieces, meticulously adapted from floral references to capture the essence of nature’s beauty. For this Whimsical Garden collection, we’ve opted for a pure print-driven approach, embracing the breeziness of summer without the weight of embroidery,” she tells us
Colors of the season
The colour palette embraces the freshness of spring, with shades like butter yellow, powder blue, light pink, sage green, peach, white, beige and more, which capture the essence of blooming flowers and the vibrant energy of summer.
₹5,500 onwards. Available online.