The Whole Nine Yards’ latest drop redefines floral summer resortwear in pure silk

From dresses to drapes

Whimsical Garden offers a versatile lineup of 26 silhouettes — from breezy maxi, midi and mini dresses to cocktail-ready drapes and reimagined saris that come with matching sleeveless structured floral printed blouses, as well as co-ord sets, flared skirts and mid-rise resort shorts. “The new TWNY collection features a luxurious blend of silk and cotton fabrics, creating an elegant yet breathable selection for the season. The rosy Nyssa midi dress, Zinnia sari and Calista coord set with pink peonies are the standout pieces of the summary edit,” she shares.