Agosto’s new linen shirt collection blends craftsmanship with quiet luxury

“Volume 1 blends modern craftsmanship with timeless style. We focused on creating shirts that are effortlessly stylish yet meticulously crafted—perfect for the Indian climate, and ideal for those who prefer to express quiet confidence,” says Saurabh Pansare, head designer, Agosto.

At the heart of this collection is a commitment to breathable, natural fabrics and thoughtful detailing. European linen, known for its lightness and texture, forms the foundation of each shirt, while refined embroidery brings depth and artistry.

“We use machine embroidery in a placement technique that flows seamlessly across the shirt—particularly the placket. It’s a challenging method, but it ensures a continuous, aligned design that adds a sense of movement to the garment,” says Saurabh.

Each piece tells a subtle story. The Asymmetrical Allure shirt, for instance, features embroidery symbolising balance in imbalance, while Floral Odyssey draws inspiration from nature’s adaptability and quiet strength. The colour palette is grounded in earthy tones with vibrant accents—a nod to natural elegance.

Versatility is also key. These shirts are made to transition effortlessly from day to night, casual to refined. “The ideal wearer is someone who values detail and longevity—someone looking for quality and subtle artistry in everyday dressing,” says Saurabh.

With menswear shifting toward elevated essentials, Agosto’s newest offering is right on trend—combining comfort, craftsmanship, and conscious design.

Price start at Rs 5,999. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com