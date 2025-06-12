Explore this sustainable jewellery line, which offers lab-grown diamonds and ethical elegance

Lab-grown diamonds are the great equaliser. Because people don’t have to compromise anymore to own something exceptional! And with Solitario’s Sustainable Bling Line—a sparkling statement of conscious luxury—they have officially taken centre stage. The 89-piece collection blends timeless craftsmanship with modern ethics.

This collection proves that elegance and environmental responsibility can shine side by side. Designed for the mindful modern wearer, Sustainable Bling is more than adornment—it’s a movement redefining what true luxury really means. Akshay Makhija, jewellery designer at Solitario, gives us a low-down on the new collection.

Inside Solitario’s conscious 89-piece collection