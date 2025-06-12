Explore this sustainable jewellery line, which offers lab-grown diamonds and ethical elegance
Lab-grown diamonds are the great equaliser. Because people don’t have to compromise anymore to own something exceptional! And with Solitario’s Sustainable Bling Line—a sparkling statement of conscious luxury—they have officially taken centre stage. The 89-piece collection blends timeless craftsmanship with modern ethics.
This collection proves that elegance and environmental responsibility can shine side by side. Designed for the mindful modern wearer, Sustainable Bling is more than adornment—it’s a movement redefining what true luxury really means. Akshay Makhija, jewellery designer at Solitario, gives us a low-down on the new collection.
Inside Solitario’s conscious 89-piece collection
What inspired the creation of the Sustainable Bling Line?
The inspiration came from our desire to redefine luxury in a way that speaks to both beauty and responsibility. It is a statement about what modern luxury should stand for—style with substance.
Can you tell us more about the materials used in this collection, particularly the ethically sourced diamonds?
Every piece in the Sustainable Bling Line uses lab-grown, ethically sourced diamonds created with minimal environmental impact and zero conflict. We paired this ethical brilliance with Ahimsa Silk, featured in designer Archana Kochhar’s stunning runway showcase. This synergy was intentional, bringing together cruelty-free silk and sustainable sparkle to deliver a cohesive message of compassionate luxury.
How do you balance traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design in this line?
We believe tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully. Our artisans bring decades of craftsmanship, while our designers infuse global design sensibilities res-ulting in a line that’s rooted in skill yet styled for the modern minimalist.
With the increasing demand for ethical fashion, how does the brand plan to expand its sustainable practices beyond this collection?
Our journey into sustainability doesn’t end with this line. We’re actively moving toward eco-friendly packaging, responsible sourcing across all future collections, and collaborations that further sustainability in fashion and fine jewellery.
Price starts at Rs 65,000. Available online.
