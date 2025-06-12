PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s new collection is a tribute to nature’s power and poise

This exquisite launch is a tribute to the beauty, strength, and grace found in the natural world. Designed with a fresh, modern perspective, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s new collection captures the soul of nature through every curve, motif, and gemstone. From the flutter of a butterfly to the power of a tiger, nature comes alive in the form of fine jewellery crafted with love and precision.
Piyush Gupta of PP Jewellers, tells us that, The Jewels of the Earth collection was inspired by a deep adoration for nature — its grace, strength, and timeless beauty. “As the world reconnects with natural elements and sustainability, we wanted to craft a jewellery line that mirrors this movement.”
Translating natural forms into fine jewellery is an art of balance — capturing the spirit of the creature while preserving elegance and wearability. “We study the unique characteristics of each element — the fluid symmetry of butterfly wings, the layered brilliance of a peacock’s plumage — and reinterpret them using graceful curves, intricate textures, and vibrant gemstones. The goal is to create pieces that evoke nature’s poetry while standing the test of time as heirloom-quality jewellery,” explains Piyush.
Walking us through the craftsmanship behind one of the standout pieces—the tiger brooch, he says, “The tiger brooch is a statement piece that symbolises raw power and refined elegance. Crafted in 18k gold, its form is brought to life through detailed engraving and careful gemstone placement to mimic the texture of fur and the intensity of the tiger’s gaze. Artisans hand-set each diamond and precious stone, ensuring that the brooch captures not just visual beauty but also emotional resonance.”
The collection features a wide array of pieces, each inspired by elements of flora and fauna. Delicate peacock-shaped and butterfly-shaped rings, floral bracelets, and blossomed tops bring a whimsical charm, while bold pieces like the tiger brooch reflect fierce elegance. You’ll also find danglers shaped like leaves, and earth-toned floral bracelets that echo forest textures. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted in gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones—designed to be worn as a statement or layered for subtle beauty.
The collection features gold, ethically sourced diamonds, and coloured gemstones. Textures are achieved through hand-carving and enamel work.
“This collection speaks to the modern woman who cherishes individuality, values sustainability, and finds inspiration in the world around her,” adds Piyush.
Whether it’s for gifting, festive occasions, or daily elegance, these pieces blend timeless style with personal storytelling. With rising demand for jewellery that feels both artistic and soulful, the Jewels of the Earth is a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we love.
Price on request. Available online.
