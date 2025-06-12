PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s new collection is a tribute to nature’s power and poise

This exquisite launch is a tribute to the beauty, strength, and grace found in the natural world. Designed with a fresh, modern perspective, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s new collection captures the soul of nature through every curve, motif, and gemstone. From the flutter of a butterfly to the power of a tiger, nature comes alive in the form of fine jewellery crafted with love and precision.

Discover the wild beauty behind every gemstone

Piyush Gupta of PP Jewellers, tells us that, The Jewels of the Earth collection was inspired by a deep adoration for nature — its grace, strength, and timeless beauty. “As the world reconnects with natural elements and sustainability, we wanted to craft a jewellery line that mirrors this movement.”