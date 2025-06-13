Mini Sondhi's new line blends tech, craft, and storytelling into garments that look beyond the present

As we speed toward an era defined by AI, fashion has evolved beyond aesthetics and become about adaptability as well. Futuristic fashion can be seen as a response to these developments as it blends science with sentiment.
Mini Sondhi’s latest collection, Visions of Tomorrow, gives us a glimpse into this future. Rooted in the designer’s signature aesthetic of emotional storytelling and sculptural forms, the collection fuses experimental materials with narrative depth, crafting garments that feel both alien and achingly intimate.
Mini, known for her hand drawn motifs and mixed media embroidery, was initially inspired by a theme suggested by Nexa Spotlight x Lakmé Fashion Week. “We weren’t selected, but it unlocked a whole new vision for me,” she shares. This inspiration birthed a collection that highlights the dynamic between the organic and the synthetic. “Visions of Tomorrow became a journey into the future — an exploration of the complex balance between human emotion and artificial intelligence, vulnerability and strength. It was inspired by the constant tension between chaos and control in our digital world, reflecting how identity is evolving in an age driven by innovation,” Mini elaborates.
The collection has pieces like crimson 3D-printed gowns, wire-embroidered capes, and glitch-inspired blazers crafted with liquid metal finishes. “We’ve used 3D-printed polymers and tech inspired wires in place of traditional dori, creating the entangled look of wires embroidered alongside beadwork,” she shares. The primary palette revolves around crimson, symbolising fire and resilience.
Behind the scenes, the process was a transformative experience. Mini worked closely with a digital artist to translate her hand sketches into renderable 3D forms. An early prototype which was stiff and immobile ultimately became the foundation for something more flexible and expressive. “It felt like unlocking a hidden part o myself,” she reflects. “Tech is something I’ve always been afraid of, but stepping into this world was like opening a secret room in my mind.” What makes Visions of Tomorrow stand apart is this soulful integration of craft and technology. “We used tech but always anchored it in the handmade. The team collaborated with artisans, reused broken tech parts, and stuck to a minimal-waste production philosophy,” she explains.
With standout pieces like the holographic glitch blazer and the crimson armour gown, the collection materialises the future. It’s a visible and symbolic transformation, capturing the spirit of those who dare to embrace change and lead fearlessly.
Price and availability on request.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.