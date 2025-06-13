Mini Sondhi's new line blends tech, craft, and storytelling into garments that look beyond the present

Behind the scenes, the process was a transformative experience. Mini worked closely with a digital artist to translate her hand sketches into renderable 3D forms. An early prototype which was stiff and immobile ultimately became the foundation for something more flexible and expressive. “It felt like unlocking a hidden part o myself,” she reflects. “Tech is something I’ve always been afraid of, but stepping into this world was like opening a secret room in my mind.” What makes Visions of Tomorrow stand apart is this soulful integration of craft and technology. “We used tech but always anchored it in the handmade. The team collaborated with artisans, reused broken tech parts, and stuck to a minimal-waste production philosophy,” she explains.

With standout pieces like the holographic glitch blazer and the crimson armour gown, the collection materialises the future. It’s a visible and symbolic transformation, capturing the spirit of those who dare to embrace change and lead fearlessly.

