‘The Vacation Edit’ reimagines silhouettes with a punk-inspired spirit of nonconformity

Much like fine art or cinema, fashion becomes a medium to question norms, celebrate identity, and spark cultural dialogue. For many fashion houses, collections are also manifestos.

ROZE 2.11, led by creative mind Saveri Raj, is one such label that crafts clothing as thought, each piece is born from a spirit of fearless expression.

“The idea of the label was born out of a need for creative autonomy, I wanted a space where I could explore the existential themes that constantly run through my mind,” explains Saveri, referencing iconic designers like Alexander McQueen and Rei Kawakubo as early influences. “Rei’s Body Meets Dress really stayed with me,” she reflects. “It challenges the ‘ideal female body type’—subverting what’s traditionally seen as beautiful.”