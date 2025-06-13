‘The Vacation Edit’ reimagines silhouettes with a punk-inspired spirit of nonconformity

Much like fine art or cinema, fashion becomes a medium to question norms, celebrate identity, and spark cultural dialogue. For many fashion houses, collections are also manifestos.
“The idea of the label was born out of a need for creative autonomy, I wanted a space where I could explore the existential themes that constantly run through my mind,” explains Saveri, referencing iconic designers like Alexander McQueen and Rei Kawakubo as early influences. “Rei’s Body Meets Dress really stayed with me,” she reflects. “It challenges the ‘ideal female body type’—subverting what’s traditionally seen as beautiful.”
The label’s latest collection, The Vacation Edit, is a light-hearted take on summer. “It’s not meant to be coy, but to stand out. You’ll see stripes, polka dots, gingham checks—elements we’ve intentionally layered, contrasted, and paired with sandwash denims to create something fun, but not predictable,” elaborates Saveri. Designed to move easily between city and beach, the silhouettes are relaxed yet structured.
The choice of fabrics reflects this commitment to function and style. Think breathable cottons, cotton blends, denims, and georgettes for elevated eveningwear. The palette leans into brightness with summery hues like lavender, lemon yellow, powder blue, sage green, and white and for contrast, there’s sandwash denim with surface manipulation which adds texture.
Among the standout pieces is Cruz skort coord, a playful two-piece with French knot embroidery in pink, stitched over lavender-hued stripes. The French knots on the waistcoat and skort are not your usual flowers but distorted and elongated versions, a deviation not found in nature. Then there’s the Corbett dress, an understated yet suave option for eveningwear.
“Fashion has always been a powerful medium of self-expression—just look at the anti-establishment punk subculture of late ’70s and ’80s Britain, where clothing became a form of rebellion. We want to carry that spirit forward, imagining our wearers as women who aren’t afraid to stand out.” shares Saveri.
