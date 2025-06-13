This summer collection celebrates the season’s joys

Let’ s just agree that summer’s lively spirit and boundless possibilities are impossible to ignore. It is a season when the world is bathed in radiant light, days stretch luxuriously long, sunlight spills generously into every corner, and nature awakens in vivid hues. It’s also a favourable time for journeys and escapes, when many seek to bask in the season’s warmth.

Fashion brand Diya Rajvvir, helmed by Diya and Rajvvir Arora, have released a new collection, Bloom which celebrates the season’s joy. Here’s to a drop that evokes the charm o f summer-soaked outings, reminding us that when the sun is out, it’s not just the flowers that bloom, but our spirits too.

This summer collection is about a fresh start, a burst of energy, and embracing lightness

Diya tells us, “For Bloom, we focused on tropical florals, with every element, from print motifs to the colour palette and silhouettes, designed to evoke a breezy, summer-fresh vibe.” Bloom, she says, was chosen as the name for the collection because it captures the essence of the theme. “Just like flowers come to life in distinct hues during the summer, this collection is about a fresh start, a burst of energy, and embracing lightness,” adds Diya.