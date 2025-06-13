This summer collection celebrates the season’s joys

Let’ s just agree that summer’s lively spirit and boundless possibilities are impossible to ignore. It is a season when the world is bathed in radiant light, days stretch luxuriously long, sunlight spills generously into every corner, and nature awakens in vivid hues. It’s also a favourable time for journeys and escapes, when many seek to bask in the season’s warmth.
Fashion brand Diya Rajvvir, helmed by Diya and Rajvvir Arora, have released a new collection, Bloom which celebrates the season’s joy. Here’s to a drop that evokes the charm o f summer-soaked outings, reminding us that when the sun is out, it’s not just the flowers that bloom, but our spirits too.
Diya tells us, “For Bloom, we focused on tropical florals, with every element, from print motifs to the colour palette and silhouettes, designed to evoke a breezy, summer-fresh vibe.” Bloom, she says, was chosen as the name for the collection because it captures the essence of the theme. “Just like flowers come to life in distinct hues during the summer, this collection is about a fresh start, a burst of energy, and embracing lightness,” adds Diya.
To do justice to the essence of the drop, the designer duo thoughtfully curated a diverse mix of materials. Shedding light on their choices, Rajvvir shares, “The collection consists of georgette and crepe fabrics, paired with a breezy colour palette of mellow yellow, blush pink, teal, powder blue, and peach — all chosen to reflect freshness and a cool, summery vibe.” What truly sets Bloom apart, he adds, is the distinctive embroidery style. “It brings a sense of lightness and subtly enhances the prints with a glowing, almost sunkissed effect.”
The silhouettes in Bloom are designed for a variety of occasions, including casual day out, summer weddings, beach or destination vacations, evening gatherings, lounge or home events. One can find breezy dresses, lightweight saris, coord sets, and crop tops with slit skirts — all in soft, breathable fabrics with tropical prints and delicate embroidery. “This edit is perfect for people who want to feel refreshed, look elegant, and stay comfortable during the heat.”
Mentioning the local artisans, Diya tells us, “Bloom is crafted by our talented local artisans, ensuring each garment reflects expert craftsmanship. The manufacturing process focuses on maintaining a balance between quality, durability, and style, so every piece is not only fashion-forward but also built to last.”
Prices start at Rs 13,500.
Available online.