This new collection features versatile pieces that exude drama and style

Wedding fashion is evolving, with unique celebrations embracing both uniqueness and thoughtful personalisation. themed weddings are all the rage, from dreamy beachside vows to celebrations embraced by nature. For a look that’s as stunning as the setting, comfort and style go hand-in-hand. Fashion label DiyaRajvvir’s Hawa Hawaii collection perfectly captures this playful, tropical charm, where breezy elegance meets effortless glamour.
The designer duo Diya and Rajvvir Arora walk us through the collection. “Hawa Hawaii is an artistic celebration of vibrant tropical allure, featuring delicate cutouts, sheer panels, and flowing fabrics enhanced by intricate embroidery,” says Diya. Their vision was to craft versatile pieces that radiate drama while seamlessly transitioning from bridal wear to celebratory occasions, as well as formal and semi formal gatherings.
The brand is known for fusing classic elegance with traditional or handcrafted artistry. Rajvvir tells us, “We offer a diverse range of silhouettes, encompassing both traditional Indian wear and contemporary fusion styles, all embellished with unique beadwork and embroidery. we distinguish ourselves by developing exclusive prints and embroidery patterns.”
Right from sari sets, crop tops and skirt ensembles, lehenga sets to kaftans, jacket and palazzo sets, gowns, and cape sets, one can find them all in Hawa Hawaii. Diya says, “This collection caters to a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts, embracing various tastes and preferences.”
Sharing details about the fabrics and the colours, Rajvvir says that they’ve used luxurious fabrics such as georgette, organza, crepe, and raw silk. “Our colour palette features rich tones of teal, rust orange, black, blue, white, green, and maroon.” The collection is characterised by elaborate bead and sequin work, along with eye-catching mirror tassels, adding a touch of exquisite beauty.
Hawa Hawaii is designed to evoke a spectrum of powerful emotions in the wearer, including joy, freedom, elegance, comfort, confidence, and a sense of dramatic flair. Diya says, “With this edit, we want to empower women to feel confident and radiant in their attire, reflecting a perfect balance of heritage and modernity.”
Price starts at Rs 17,500. Available online.