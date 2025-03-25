This new collection features versatile pieces that exude drama and style

Wedding fashion is evolving, with unique celebrations embracing both uniqueness and thoughtful personalisation. themed weddings are all the rage, from dreamy beachside vows to celebrations embraced by nature. For a look that’s as stunning as the setting, comfort and style go hand-in-hand. Fashion label DiyaRajvvir’s Hawa Hawaii collection perfectly captures this playful, tropical charm, where breezy elegance meets effortless glamour.

The designer duo Diya and Rajvvir Arora walk us through the collection. “Hawa Hawaii is an artistic celebration of vibrant tropical allure, featuring delicate cutouts, sheer panels, and flowing fabrics enhanced by intricate embroidery,” says Diya. Their vision was to craft versatile pieces that radiate drama while seamlessly transitioning from bridal wear to celebratory occasions, as well as formal and semi formal gatherings.

The brand is known for fusing classic elegance with traditional or handcrafted artistry. Rajvvir tells us, “We offer a diverse range of silhouettes, encompassing both traditional Indian wear and contemporary fusion styles, all embellished with unique beadwork and embroidery. we distinguish ourselves by developing exclusive prints and embroidery patterns.”