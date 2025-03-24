Rhea Kapoor x Zouk: A bag collection inspired by the modern Indian woman

When the effortless style of Rhea Kapoor meets the rich, proudly Indian craftsmanship of Zouk, the result is nothing short of a game-changer. The two have come together to create a stunning bag collection that redefines modern elegance, celebrating women who effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair.

Zouk, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability, has partnered with renowned stylist, filmmaker, and producer Rhea Kapoor to design a collection that is as versatile as it is stylish. "For me, fashion is about effortless confidence. Mumbai has shaped my style—it's bold, timeless, and always evolving," says Rhea Kapoor. "With Zouk, I wanted to create something inspired by it, while still preserving the quintessential Zouk DNA for its customers."

The result is a collection that seamlessly transitions from work to play, day to night, and everything in between. Each bag is designed with the modern Indian woman in mind—bold, ambitious, and deeply connected to her roots. Whether it’s a day at the office, an evening out, or a weekend getaway, these bags offer both function and fashion, reflecting the multi-dimensional lives women lead today.