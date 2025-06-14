Pomcha Jaipur’s Dhoop Chaav collection captures the soul of an Indian summer

In a season where fashion delves deep into mood, meaning, and meticulous craft, Pomcha Jaipur offers more than just style—it delivers a philosophy. For Spring/Summer 2025, the label embraces romanticism not as a fleeting trend but as an enduring sentiment woven into every stitch. Rooted in Indian craftsmanship and elevated by modern silhouettes, Pomcha’s new collection channels softness as a source of strength, marrying tradition with timeless elegance.

Archana Choudhary on the poetic inspiration behind Dhoop Chaav

Flowing cottons and breathable cotton silks set the stage for a palette inspired by memory and nature—mogra-white, gulabi pink, kesar-yellow, and fresh mint. Each piece—be it an angrakha, kalidaar, or lehenga—feels like a gentle breeze through a monsoon afternoon, embodying lightness and quiet luxury. We talk to designer Archana Choudhary to know more about the collection: