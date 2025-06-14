Pomcha Jaipur’s Dhoop Chaav collection captures the soul of an Indian summer
In a season where fashion delves deep into mood, meaning, and meticulous craft, Pomcha Jaipur offers more than just style—it delivers a philosophy. For Spring/Summer 2025, the label embraces romanticism not as a fleeting trend but as an enduring sentiment woven into every stitch. Rooted in Indian craftsmanship and elevated by modern silhouettes, Pomcha’s new collection channels softness as a source of strength, marrying tradition with timeless elegance.
Archana Choudhary on the poetic inspiration behind Dhoop Chaav
Flowing cottons and breathable cotton silks set the stage for a palette inspired by memory and nature—mogra-white, gulabi pink, kesar-yellow, and fresh mint. Each piece—be it an angrakha, kalidaar, or lehenga—feels like a gentle breeze through a monsoon afternoon, embodying lightness and quiet luxury. We talk to designer Archana Choudhary to know more about the collection:
What inspired the creation of the Dhoop Chaav collection?
A gentle reminder of the warmth and softness of summer, the Dhoop Chaav collection was inspired by the poetic interplay of sunlight and shade. It draws inspiration from peaceful afternoons, rustling trees, and the languid cadence of Indian summers. Because hand block prints are a craft that tells its own timeless story, we chose to use them to create something that feels effortless yet has deep roots in tradition.
What kind of silhouettes are used in the Dhoop Chaav outfits, and why?
Easy kurta sets, airy dresses, and adaptable co-ords are examples of the silhouettes; fluidity, ease, and comfort. Summer should feel light, both in terms of your appearance and your mood. Perfect for long days and warm evenings, each piece is cut to allow movement, breathability, and a dash of elegance.
Why is breathable cotton chosen as the primary fabric for this collection?
Cotton is the essence of summer in India—it breathes, soaks up moisture, and allows your skin to feel completely at ease. For Dhoop Chaav, we opted for soft, breathable cotton not only for its comfort but also to enhance the beautiful details of hand block printing. It’s eco-friendly, gentle on the skin, and showcases colours wonderfully, making it the perfect choice for both the season and the story we wanted to share.
How does the colour palette reflect the themes or emotions behind the collection?
The colour palette dances between soft pastels and bold pops — reminiscent of dhoop (sunlight) and chaav (shade). Gentle blushes, mints, and ivories mingle with lively turmeric, coral, and sky blues. Each hue is thoughtfully selected to stir feelings of calm, joy, and nostalgia, perfectly capturing the emotional range of an Indian summer day.
Any styling tips?
Keep it fun and stylish! Team our pastel co-ords with some comfy jute flats or kolhapuris, throw on a bit of silver or wooden jewellery, and let your hair flow naturally. You can easily dress up or down those vibrant prints—rock a block-printed dress with sneakers for a fresh, modern look, or elevate it with a dupatta and some statement earrings for a lovely traditional touch.
Price starts at Rs 4,000. Available online.
