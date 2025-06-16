One Less redefines summer dressing with breathable, eco-conscious designs

The Indian summer doesn’t arrive gently—it comes in waves of heat, brightness, and intensity. One Less responds not with drama, but with calm. Their latest collection, Ode to Summer, embraces the season with breathable ease and conscious design. Rooted in slow fashion, the edit features relaxed silhouettes made from a luxe blend of hemp and bamboo—light, durable, and made to move with you through long, sun-drenched days. It’s a thoughtful reminder that doing less, and doing it well, is more than enough.

Designing for the heat: Why hemp and bamboo are summer essentials

“For me, summer is all about the ocean. There’s something about the sound of the waves, the warmth of the sun, the feeling of sand in your toes — it resets everything. That’s the feeling I wanted to bring into this collection,” says Hansika Chhabria, founder and creative director, One Less.