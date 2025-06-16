One Less redefines summer dressing with breathable, eco-conscious designs

The Indian summer doesn’t arrive gently—it comes in waves of heat, brightness, and intensity. One Less responds not with drama, but with calm. Their latest collection, Ode to Summer, embraces the season with breathable ease and conscious design. Rooted in slow fashion, the edit features relaxed silhouettes made from a luxe blend of hemp and bamboo—light, durable, and made to move with you through long, sun-drenched days. It’s a thoughtful reminder that doing less, and doing it well, is more than enough.
“For me, summer is all about the ocean. There’s something about the sound of the waves, the warmth of the sun, the feeling of sand in your toes — it resets everything. That’s the feeling I wanted to bring into this collection,” says Hansika Chhabria, founder and creative director, One Less.
Ode to Summer includes soft, lived-in silhouettes perfect for spontaneous getaways and long afternoons that melt into evening. Shirts, pants, and co-ord sets are offered in tones of soft pink, grounded beige, and deep black — a colour palette inspired by golden hour light and ocean reflections. Thoughtful embroidery details — tiny crabs, shells, and starfish — feel like keepsakes from a coastal walk.
The choice of fabrics is as intentional as the designs themselves. “Hemp and bamboo felt like the perfect pairing because they embody everything summer is about—lightness, breathability, and ease. Functionally, they keep you cool on the hottest days. Aesthetically, they have this beautifully textured finish that gives each piece a quiet elegance,” explains Hansika.
Beyond comfort, sustainability remains core to the design philosophy. “Fast fashion encourages buying for one season and tossing it the next. We wanted to take a slower, more responsible route — creating fewer pieces, with better materials, and designs that can be worn again and again,” she says.
Small-batch production helps minimise waste, while the timeless silhouettes allow for versatility across summers to come. “Every piece is designed to move with you — from a coffee run to a beach sunset. It’s not about dressing up or down. It’s about dressing for your life, as it is. After all, it’s all about creating pieces you’ll want to live in—not just for a season, but for every slow, beautiful summer to come,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 2,599. Available online.
