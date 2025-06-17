This bijouterie collection showcases the beauty of sculpted gold

DiAi Designs, the ethical fine jewellery brand founded by entrepreneur Disha Shah, has launched its captivating new Sculpted Gold collection. This exquisite line redefines everyday luxury, offering a slightly chunkier take on classic pieces that effortlessly transition from subtle to dramatic.

DiAi Designs unveils Sculpted Gold collection: What can you expect?

The collection beautifully encapsulates the curves, structure and flow of a ‘golden breakfast’ in sculpted gold and lab-grown diamonds. Among its highlights is an expansion of the popular The Knot series, symbolising an eternal promise. A standout new addition is The Sculpted Knot Ring, a solitaire style that smoothly wraps the centre diamond with a line of diamonds and a line of gold, forming a distinctive knot on the band.

Key pieces include the Envelope Cushion Diamond Pendant, a substantial take on the solitaire necklace, and the versatile Gold Ear Jacket, which transforms any diamond stud. The collection also features Knot Diamond Studs and the striking Sculpted Pear Cuff Bracelet. For a playful touch, the Multifaceted Bubble Band Ring offers unique texture.