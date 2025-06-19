Binni’s Quartz Collection brings natural stone jewellery into the spotlight

Set in authentic brass with anti-tarnish gold-toned closures, the collection is lightweight, easy to wear, and requires minimal maintenance. Sraddha Tripathi, founder of Binni, shares that the inspiration behind this quartz-focused collection lies in the stone’s pure essence. “Its natural variations in shape and colour guided me in putting our designs together. I wanted each piece to reflect individuality and confidence. By harnessing the organic feel of these stones, I aimed to create jewellery that resonates personally with the wearer,” she says.

Each piece is handcrafted and unique, with skilled artisans playing a crucial role in achieving the desired finesse. “Our karigars are key to this collection. They have meticulously hand-painted each stone and adorned them with mirrors and smaller gems. Their craftsmanship, along with the innate versatility of nature, ensures that no two pieces are alike—each carries distinct character and artistry,” says Sraddha.

The brand doesn’t believe in mass production and works with highly skilled and experienced craftsmen to bring out exquisite designs. The collection ranges from traditional to fusion wear. Whether paired with ethnic attire or contemporary outfits, these pieces add elegance and individuality. “They empower the modern woman to express her style confidently—suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. I personally don’t want to play favourites with our designs, but from a styling perspective, I think the Mireille Two-Layer Set and the Multi-Stone Set are great examples of the versatility we offer. You can pair them with a sari, a chic lehenga, a gown, or even as part of a beach look,” adds Sraddha.

Prices start at Rs 1,999. Available online.

