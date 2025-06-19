Mlouye’s SS’25 handbag collection blends Bauhaus elegance with modern utility

Mlouye is known for merging form with function—and this season’s pieces push that balance even further. “That balance is something we obsess over. This season, we focused even more on intuitive design —bags that feel smart in your hands and effortless on the go. The interiors are refined, proportions feel just right, and everything flows together naturally. I think the magic happens when design feels thoughtful but never fussy. That’s what we aimed for,” Meb explains.

The materials and craftsmanship are thoughtfully chosen to align with both luxury and sustainability goals. “We’re always thinking about how to do better—not just look better. We partner with family-run Italian tanneries and use textiles sourced entirely from Italy, focusing on craftsmanship that stands the test of time. Every cut is considered, every detail deliberate. For us, quality is the ultimate sustainability. In the end, luxury should feel good—not just to carry, but to stand behind,” she says.

This season, Meb shares that she found herself drawn to raw, structured beauty —the kind often seen in brutalist architecture. “But I also wanted to soften that rigidity and bring a sense of warmth into the forms. We looked closely at the work of Tadao Ando and Lina Bo Bardi—how they shape light, space, and structure with such intention. You can feel their influence in pieces like the Sera Mia and Block bag, available on AiSPi. That balance of strong form and quiet elegance became the backbone of our silhouettes,” she says.

Meb envisions the modern woman connecting with the geometric elegance and practicality of the SS’25 bags. “When I design, I think about how I move through the day—and how other women do too. We need pieces that can keep up, but also reflect who we are. Geometry gives a kind of quiet strength to a bag, and when it’s paired with real function, it becomes something more than just an accessory,” she adds.

