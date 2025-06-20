'ONYM' is one of the most intimate expressions of art through fabric

Not everything in life needs a name. Some things are meant to be felt, like a memory that resurfaces as a blur, or a moment that lingers without reason. We move through a world where emotions, thoughts, and fleeting impressions shape us more than the visible or the known. The beauty often lies in what escapes definition. It’s in the quiet blending of things that beauty usually reveals itself. Clos’s latest collection, ONYM, touches upon all that is fluid, raw, and emotionally resonant.
Elaborating on the vision behind the collection, co-founder and brand head Manik Sharma shares, “This drop is our most intimate expression of art through fabric, a collection born from the belief that not everything needs to be defined, only felt.”
For him, the word ONYM, rooted in the essence of names and meanings, evokes a world of thoughts, emotions, and visuals that exist without a fixed form, fluid, raw, and beautifully unclear.
Reflecting on the collection’s inspiration, Manik adds, “It was shaped by the way colours softly diffuse in water, how crayons melt into paper, and how memories return not as sharp images, but as blurs.” According to him, the idea was to channel that tender, nostalgic, and abstract sensation into linen wear that feels as if it’s been painted by hand.
The brand is known for its unique style and usage of prints. These creatives are born from a space of inspiration, drawn from nature, art, and everyday musings. Each motif tells a visual story, evoking a sense of individuality and emotion much like a memory or a passing thought.
Highlighting the fabric and colour story of this edit, Manik shares that linen takes centre stage for its breathable texture, natural drape, and ability to absorb colour properly, lending a soft, washed finish that aligns with the collection’s artistic mood. He tells us, “The palette moves from dreamy pastels like blush pink and sky blue to vibrant pops of coral, fuchsia, and lime, balanced by calming neutrals such as off-white, beige, and grey.”
The drop includes a versatile range of outfits like flowy coord sets, oversized shirts, relaxed fit trousers, summer dresses, kaftans and tunics, twopiece shorts sets, light jackets and overlays as well as saris in linen. Manik says, “This collection is likely to appeal to people who enjoy comfort-driven fashion with an artistic touch, especially those looking for something unique, fresh, and thoughtfully made for everyday summer wear.”
Whether you’re running errands, enjoying a casual brunch, attending an intimate lunch, or escaping to a sunlit resort, ONYM’s lightweight pieces offer the perfect balance of ease and elegance. With soft colour transitions and hand-drawn prints, the collection brings a creative yet understated flair - ideal for events, low-key celebrations, or small festive gatherings.
“Each piece is crafted to feel refined and modern, while still honouring cultural roots in a subtle, thoughtful way, ” Manik concludes.
Prices start at Rs 12,000.
Available online.
