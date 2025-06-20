'ONYM' is one of the most intimate expressions of art through fabric

Not everything in life needs a name. Some things are meant to be felt, like a memory that resurfaces as a blur, or a moment that lingers without reason. We move through a world where emotions, thoughts, and fleeting impressions shape us more than the visible or the known. The beauty often lies in what escapes definition. It’s in the quiet blending of things that beauty usually reveals itself. Clos’s latest collection, ONYM, touches upon all that is fluid, raw, and emotionally resonant.

This drop is an intimate expression of art

Elaborating on the vision behind the collection, co-founder and brand head Manik Sharma shares, “This drop is our most intimate expression of art through fabric, a collection born from the belief that not everything needs to be defined, only felt.”

For him, the word ONYM, rooted in the essence of names and meanings, evokes a world of thoughts, emotions, and visuals that exist without a fixed form, fluid, raw, and beautifully unclear.

Reflecting on the collection’s inspiration, Manik adds, “It was shaped by the way colours softly diffuse in water, how crayons melt into paper, and how memories return not as sharp images, but as blurs.” According to him, the idea was to channel that tender, nostalgic, and abstract sensation into linen wear that feels as if it’s been painted by hand.

The brand is known for its unique style and usage of prints. These creatives are born from a space of inspiration, drawn from nature, art, and everyday musings. Each motif tells a visual story, evoking a sense of individuality and emotion much like a memory or a passing thought.