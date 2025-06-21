431-88’s 9 to 6 collection blends boardroom power with after–hours elegance

“These silhouettes are made to adapt to your rhythm,” says Shweta Kapur, founder and creative director, 431-88. Inspired by the sea’s calming rhythm and coral’s dynamic beauty, the collection brings subtle movement to every piece. A standout addition? Ocean-inspired charms that elevate your everyday bag with a playful, personal twist.

“With a balance of functionality and style, 9 to 6 is a love letter to the modern, always-on-the-go woman—the kind who makes multitasking look chic,” says Shweta. “We played with that push and pull —sharp lines that can soften up, easy drapes that still mean business. It’s not about outfit changes; it’s about energy shifts. Clothes that can hustle, chill, and slay without ever missing a beat.”

Drawing inspiration from the sea and coral, the designer has translated that into the silhouettes, textures, and details. “The silhouettes flow with ease, the textures are soft with just a hint of bite, and the colours are all about ocean calm—whites, pastels, those dreamy neutrals,” she notes.

Each piece carries an undercurrent of energy capturing that quiet confidence, like the ocean—calm on the surface, powerful beneath.

The collection features a range of materials, from luxe silk to jersey. Shweta tells us that fabric choice was key—“it’s all about finding textures that can move with the woman wearing them.”

“Luxe silk brings a sense of polish, jersey adds lived-in comfort, and together they create a wardrobe that adapts. The aim was to capture ease without sacrificing elegance,” she explains.

The charms are a playful layer—they bring a touch of whimsy to a functional base. As Shweta notes, “A tiny twist that makes the look feel fresh, intuitive, and completely hers.”

So, what is her go-to styling tip for taking one of these outfits from a 9 am boardroom meeting to a 6 pm dinner? “It really comes down to the little switches. Start your day with a sharp blazer over a silk shirt and a draped skirt. When the clock hits six, just lose the blazer, throw on a modular charm or a bold accessory, and the whole look softens into something evening-ready.”

Prices start at Rs 2,700 (for charms) and Rs 14,000 (for clothes). Available online.

