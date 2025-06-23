Bijou Co brings ethical sparkle with sustainable lab–grown diamond jewellery

With lab-grown diamonds at the heart of Bijou Co, the brand has a clear mission— to communicate their value, beauty, and sustainability to customers who may still be discovering them.

“We educate customers by highlighting the superior value of lab-grown diamonds—they’re real diamonds offering greater size and quality for the investment. We showcase their identical brilliance to mined diamonds and emphasise their significant sustainability advantages, including reduced environmental impact and guaranteed conflict-free origins,” says Ashmika.

The brand blends design innovation with ethical responsibility across its collections. “Ethical responsibility is our cornerstone, which actually frees our designers. It allows them to create innovative, modern, and versatile pieces without compromise. We focus on contemporary aesthetics for everyday wear,” adds Kush.

Bijou Co’s signature collection draws inspiration from elements of its emblem —infinity, sparkle, and the perfect orb. “The Bijou Collection, inspired by our emblem’s elements, offers everyday luxury, moving beyond generic styles. Our inclusion of silver alongside gold also sets us apart, increasing both accessibility and ethical choice,” says Ashmika.

Prices start at Rs 2,600. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

