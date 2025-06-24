Corsica — A Travel Edit mirrors the magic of wanderlust and freedom

The mere thought of travel casts a magical spell. Be it the serene mountains, sun-kissed beaches, bustling cities, or quaint villages, every corner of the world offers something beautiful to explore. Vacations awaken a sense of calm and curiosity, inviting you to reconnect with nature, with yourself, with diverse cultures, flavours, and yes, effortlessly stylish outfits that move with you. Roza Pret’s latest collection, Corsica — A Travel Edit, is a tribute to these cherished leisure moments where comfort meets wanderlust in the most graceful way.
The founder and designer Pankaj Grover says,“This edit is inspired by sunlit coastal escapes, capturing a playful essence of wanderlust and freedom. It’s crafted for women “who collect memories through movement,” combining the ease of resort wear with a fresh, bold aesthetic.” For him, the capsule embraces airy, effortless dressing, designed to accompany vacations, weekend trips, and sunny leisure times.
Speaking about the fabrics, Pankaj shares, “I opted for a lyrical mix of airy chanderi ( 13 styles), crisp poplin (five styles), and a singular linen piece, each bringing a tactile, breezy quality to the collection.” The colour story moves from soft neutrals like ivory and beige to vibrant seasonal highlights, splashes of aqua, yellow, purple, and a blend of multicoloured tones. “This palette creates a fresh, summery mood, crisp whites form the base, uplifted with pops of sunshine and gentle pastels,” he notes.
The design elements elevate each outfit with bold holiday prints, vibrant colour blocked silhouettes, whimsical polkas, timeless checks, and delicate handcrafted tassels. The drop consists of boyfriend-style shirts, breezy tunics, easy dresses, tailored pants, and coordinated sets, each thoughtfully designed for versatile wear. “They’re perfect for daytime getaways, beachside lunches, laid-back brunches, casual holiday dinners, and even chic airport looks.” These pieces transition with ease from sunlit resorts to urban landscapes.
The brand is known for its signature design language that blends clean, minimal silhouettes with handwoven, artisanal fabrics, celebrating both sustainability and timeless elegance.
Describing two highlights from the Corsica — A Travel Edit, Pankaj shares, “The Espresso run shirt, in crisp white poplin with a coffee-toned abstract print, showcases a relaxed, boyfriend-style silhouette.” Another one, The Lady marmalade tunic, crafted from handwoven chanderi, blends stripes and vibrant motifs with a flattering A-line cut, side slits, and handcrafted trims. Light, breathable, and full of charm, it perfectly complements the collection’s essence of effortless style made for sunlit escapes and stylish wanderings.
Prices start at Rs 7,800. Available online.