Corsica — A Travel Edit mirrors the magic of wanderlust and freedom

The mere thought of travel casts a magical spell. Be it the serene mountains, sun-kissed beaches, bustling cities, or quaint villages, every corner of the world offers something beautiful to explore. Vacations awaken a sense of calm and curiosity, inviting you to reconnect with nature, with yourself, with diverse cultures, flavours, and yes, effortlessly stylish outfits that move with you. Roza Pret’s latest collection, Corsica — A Travel Edit, is a tribute to these cherished leisure moments where comfort meets wanderlust in the most graceful way.

This edit is inspired by sunlit coastal escapes, capturing a playful essence of wanderlust and freedom

The founder and designer Pankaj Grover says,“This edit is inspired by sunlit coastal escapes, capturing a playful essence of wanderlust and freedom. It’s crafted for women “who collect memories through movement,” combining the ease of resort wear with a fresh, bold aesthetic.” For him, the capsule embraces airy, effortless dressing, designed to accompany vacations, weekend trips, and sunny leisure times.

Speaking about the fabrics, Pankaj shares, “I opted for a lyrical mix of airy chanderi ( 13 styles), crisp poplin (five styles), and a singular linen piece, each bringing a tactile, breezy quality to the collection.” The colour story moves from soft neutrals like ivory and beige to vibrant seasonal highlights, splashes of aqua, yellow, purple, and a blend of multicoloured tones. “This palette creates a fresh, summery mood, crisp whites form the base, uplifted with pops of sunshine and gentle pastels,” he notes.